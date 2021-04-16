New re-assessment procedure: Whether it will achieve the desired objective?

The Finance Bill, 2021 (the Bill) has proposed various amendments that take the truncheon further ahead for integrating the digitalization agenda of the Government into the aspects of adherence to tax compliance and governance. The first Budget of this new decade was presented by the Finance Minister in a digital form.

It was mentioned that since the assessment procedure has been completely overhauled by the introduction of the Faceless Assessment Scheme, 2019, the time required for completion of the assessment procedure further necessitated a reduction. Further with the advancement of technology, since the entire scheme of assessment/reassessment/re-computation is being made information-driven, there is a need to completely reform the system of assessment or reassessment or re-computation of income escaping assessment and the assessment of search-related cases.

To ensure to avoid uncertainty for a long time, one of the most crucial time-limit with respect to reopening of assessment has now been proposed to be reduced to 3 years from the earlier 4/6 years, with the exception of the period of 10 years under certain specified circumstances; after obtaining prior approval from the specified authority under both the above scenarios. In addition, the assessment/re-assessment/re-computation in case of search and requisition would also be incorporated under the new system as proposed under the Bill.

It is proposed that in specific cases where the assessing officer has in his possession evidence which reveals that the income escaping assessment, represented in the form of asset, amounts to or is likely to amount to 50 lakh rupees or more, notice can be issued beyond the period of 3 years but not beyond the period of 10 years from the end of the relevant assessment year. The Finance Minister in her budget speech mentioned that that in serious tax evasion cases too, only where there is evidence of ‘concealment' of income of Rs 50 lakh or more in a year, the assessment can be re-opened up to 10 years.

However, in the Finance Bill as well as in the Memorandum, there is no reference to the term ‘concealment’. There is a need to relook at the extension of the time period from 6 years to 10 years along with the extension period that should be made applicable only where there is evidence of ‘concealment’ of income of Rs 50 lakh or more in a year.

‘Reason to believe’ has been omitted and ‘information available’ gains importance

While the proposed reduction of time limits has been largely associated with technology-related advancements and to create an atmosphere of certainty, another proposed noticeable change is to do away with the requirement of having a ‘reason to believe’ for the Assessing Officer to re-open assessments. The proposed amendment now makes it necessary for the Assessing Officer to have ‘information’ to initiate reassessment proceedings. The tax department would be collecting information from third parties, other law enforcement agencies and through the Annual Information Statement to use it to verify against the information declared by the taxpayer in the return and to detect non-filers. ‘Information’ for this purpose means information flagged in accordance with the risk management strategy of the Central Board of Direct taxes (flagging to be done by the computer-based system); and final objection raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) in certain cases.

Even in case of search and requisition, it shall be deemed that the Assessing Officer shall be deemed to have ‘information’ which suggests that income has escaped assessment for three years preceding the year in which search is initiated or requisition is made.

There seems to be a radical shift in the procedure of pursuing the re-assessment mechanism. While under the existing regime, the Courts have still not been able to put to rest the issue as to what would constitute a ‘reason to believe’ for the Assessing Officer to initiate re-assessment in a given case, the entire issue is still in the state of efflux. To add to this, now, a whole new dimension seems to be opening here and the entire focus now shifting to the ‘information’ that would be available to the Assessing Officer.

It would be relevant to emphasize that under the existing regime, the condition of ‘reason to believe’ has been examined by various Courts on numerous occasions where the Supreme Court in the case of ITO v. TechSpan India (P.) Ltd. [2018] (92 taxmann.com 361) has dealt with the interpretation of the phrase and held that the use of the words ‘reason to believe’ requires a schematic way of interpreting the said term as a liberal interpretation would have the consequence of conferring arbitrary powers on the Assessing Officers. Further, the Courts have distinguished cases where the assessing officer has opened the assessment on the basis of a ‘reason to believe’ as against where there was a ‘change in opinion’ with the latter not being maintained by Courts as a reason for re-opening of assessments.

International experience on the ‘statute of limitation’

While the provisions that deal with the ‘statute of limitation’ differs amongst countries and is also entwined with certain conditions of fraud and/or willful default, ‘qualitative conditions’ for re-opening of assessment seem to have been missing from the international scene.

For e.g. in the USA, the time limit for completing the tax assessments is 3 years generally, which gets extended to 6 years when there is a substantial omission (25 percent) of gross income. There is no time limit to deal with cases where there is a failure to file a tax return, fraud, or evasion of tax. Singapore, like the USA, also prescribes no time limit in case of fraud or willful default by the taxpayer. In the case of the Netherlands, however, the time limit of 3 years gets extended to 5 years if the tax administration discovers a new fact, which the tax inspector could not reasonably have been aware of at the time the final assessment was made.

With regard to foreign-sourced income, the 5-year period is extended to 12 years. In Cyprus, the time limit for completing an assessment is 6 years, which is extended to 12 years in case of fraud/willful default. Australia, provides for amendments to the assessments by the taxpayer or the Australian Taxation Office within a period of 4 years (2 years for certain small business taxpayers) after the assessment is made; with no time limit in some cases for e.g. fraud or evasion and the time limit is restricted to 7 years in case of transfer pricing adjustments.

Therefore, in the international context, while many countries have different provisions relating to the ‘statute of limitations’, it seldom hinges on a condition of the tax authorities’ ‘reason to believe’ for income to have escaped assessment for the purpose of re-opening the assessment proceedings. To add to that, a shift from ‘reason to believe’ to ‘information’ available for initiating re-assessment brings about a new dimension to the issue.

Way forward

With the proposed ‘information’ based criteria now being made applicable for initiating re-assessment, the line of divide between the power to review and the power to re-assess may get further vitiated and may get tested in the Court of law. This is because the ‘information’ available to the assessing officer may equip him with the ‘power to review’ on account of a likely ‘change of opinion’ which then would need to be judicially tested.

Further, it would also be interesting to note that the Supreme Court in the case of Indian & Eastern Newspaper Society v. CIT [1979] (2 Taxman 197) had held that opinion of an internal audit party of the Income-tax department on a point of law cannot be regarded as ‘information’ (under the erstwhile Section) for the purpose of re-opening an assessment. As against this, the Bill has now proposed to make the objection raised by the C&AG as the ‘information based on which an assessment can be re-opened.

While the government has attempted to fine-tune various aspects relating to income-escaping assessment procedure and search and requisition to ensure reduction of litigation and facilitate doing business, whether the changes seem to be a bit too far fetched and may run the risk of triggering more litigation, would unfold only in the times to come.