Homeviews news

New PMS Guidelines: SEBI should be rather worried about safeguarding the laity

New PMS Guidelines: SEBI should be rather worried about safeguarding the laity

4 Min(s) Read

By S Murlidharan  Dec 22, 2022 11:07:55 AM IST (Published)

SEBI has gone overboard forgetting that PMS and mutual fund investments are as different from each other as cheese is from chalk. 

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HNIsmutual fundsPMS GuidelinesPortfolio managersSEBI

Previous Article

Max Financial promoter pares 1.7% stake via block deal of nearly Rs 400 crore

Next Article

Talbros Automotive Components JV secures multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses