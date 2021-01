Authored by Mandeep Singh Kumar

Often, the availability of effective treatment options is shaped by a complex set of economic, clinical and social factors. A proven treatment or technology could be in wide use across the globe, but only be in a relatively early stage of its adoption curve in an individual country. Moving up this curve takes time - adoption by hospitals and healthcare practitioners is a gradual process, and in parallel, patients need to gain an awareness of their healthcare options while paying out of pocket.

However, the inclusion into healthcare insurance plans can play an important role in enhancing treatment options; better manage the overall disease burden through improving access to modern tools and treatments; getting patients back to their lives sooner; as well as providing doctors and hospitals with new capabilities.

How do we overcome these barriers to expand access to better treatment options for patients in India? Insurance coverage and public policy play an essential role in the adoption of modern and innovative healthcare technology.

As in many countries, one important catalyst is health insurance coverage, which can benefit from supportive government policy. In addition to increasing accessibility for patients, insurance coverage sends a strong signal to the healthcare system that technology or therapy has the potential to be meaningful and impactful, with broader value to society. This prompts a virtuous cycle driven by better patient outcomes, leading to broader adoption among healthcare professionals and increased access across geographies.

In October, we saw this process in action, as private health insurers implemented new guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) intended to standardize and update private insurance plans. There has been much discussion about how the various changes will take shape, evolve and affect individual policyholders. The key aspect, in particular, that has larger implications for the country is that certain modern therapies and technologies will now be covered in the new and existing plans. This should bring lasting benefits to the broader Indian healthcare system and its patients

Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), a relatively new modern surgical modality that is widely used globally, provides an instructive example. It has a robust evidence base, with over 21,000 peer-reviewed publications that broadly support its benefits which, compared to more traditional methods, can include faster recovery for patients as well as fewer complications, lower rates of conversion to open surgery, shorter hospital stays and fewer readmissions.

To date, more than 7.2 million patients have received RAS globally in specialty areas such as Urology, Gynecology and various oncological procedures. Yet, its adoption curve in individual countries varies throughout the globe – India is in a relatively nascent stage, with a strong foundation of passionate surgeons with high patient volume, but also part of a broader global trend towards greater access and reimbursement.

Japanese health and welfare officials, for example, have approved public reimbursement for procedures performed by RAS incrementally over the last ten years, first extending coverage to prostatectomy in 2012 and subsequently including 20 procedures types in the ensuing years, including several that can help manage various forms of cancer. This was made possible, in large part, through the gradual adoption by Japanese surgeons and hospitals, who demonstrated the value and potential of RAS over time. As insurance coverage expanded, Japan quickly move up the adoption curve to become a regional leader in RAS, where patients enjoy wider access relative to other countries in Asia.

The IRDAI’s new rules may help put India on a similar course through its stated intention of providing wider coverage for a selected group of modern treatment methods in private plans.

The list includes a variety of important procedures and technologies that are accepted and used globally, such as balloon sinuplasty for sinus surgeries - which has been used in over 375,000 procedures worldwide - and intravitreal injections, which have been delivered over 12 million times worldwide to treat certain retinal conditions. Various types of innovative cancer treatments are also covered along with RAS, which is used by surgical oncologists in India.

In the near term, these changes will only directly benefit a relatively small group of patients - private insurance penetration in India is relatively low at roughly 9 percent, with retail insurers impacted by the IRDAI’s changes representing less than half of the total.

However, we should not lose sight of the larger picture. The insurance penetration will continue to increase. Importantly, the government’s support for these therapies and technologies and the resulting insurance coverage sends a signal that they are meaningful and impactful – prompting greater adoption, access and awareness, which will ultimately help extend their reach beyond policyholders to the broader patient population.

This will help ensure that in the coming months and years, modern healthcare and treatment methods can reach their full potential in India, resulting in a and more innovative healthcare system, and the country's population in better health.