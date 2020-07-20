Views Netflix takes on the fine art of Indian Matchmaking Updated : July 20, 2020 03:06 PM IST In Indian Matchmaking you get to meet seven bravehearts out not just to date but find a spouse. In this new series executive produced by Smriti Mundhra, matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process When Mundhra had a meeting in 2017 with Netflix which was planning to expand in India, she suggested this project and it was greenlit right away. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply