With not even a day left for the NEET UG 2023 exam, it is quite common for aspirants to feel the pressure of scoring well in the exam. As anxiety is already taking a toll on the students, let's look at some of the last-minute preparation tips to help them calm down and at the same time, increase their chances of acing the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam, to be held on May 7, 2023.

Do not start anything new

This is the very first and most important step for last-minute preparation for NEET UG 2023. It is a very common behavior of students to study till the end moment. But instead of starting anything new, the crucial time must be dedicated to revision. Aspirants should refrain from studying any new topic or referring to any new book. It will only scare the students and reduce their morale, where they might lose confidence in topics they have studied thoroughly. Instead, they should focus on revising NCERT books. NCERT is like a gospel for students as the majority of the paper is based on the book.

Important topics to revise for NEET UG 2023

As per the analysis of the previous year's papers, students can focus on

● Mechanics

● Current Electricity

● Modern Physics

● Chemical Bonding & Molecular Structure

● Electrochemistry

● Chemical Kinetics

● Genetics & Evolution

● Ecology

● Human & Plant Physiology

In addition to this, students should go back to the previous test papers they have already solved and revise the questions they got wrong to get a proper hold on the particular topic.

Focus on diagrams, formulas, graphs, charts

Revision is very crucial for ensuring that the syllabus is on the tip of the finger. Failing to revise can be a waste of all the effort a student has put in throughout the preparation. One might think that revision requires a lot of time to cover the entire syllabus. But students can take a smart route to simplify the process. Revising with the help of diagrams, formulas, graphs, etc. can come in handy in covering the topics efficiently. It can help students revise all the important concepts with graphically generated mind maps. At the same time, it even reduces the revision time, as students do not need to go through the entire text word by word. Instead, they can touch upon all the topics with the visual image formed in their mind. Notes become very useful at such times as the entire topic is compiled in one place.

Answer tests series

Answering mock tests, previous year’s papers, or sample papers can help students with time management. Speed and accuracy are the key elements required to crack NEET UG 2023. Solving the papers helps them get acquainted with the exam pattern and scenario. It trains them to attempt more questions within the stipulated time. In the process, they also need to practice the art of leaving the questions they are not sure about.

Typically, there is a tendency amongst the students to try their luck by answering the questions they are not confident about. As there is negative marking in the NEET UG 2023 exam, students need to refrain from the urge to answer any question in which they have even the slightest doubt. Having solved the paper, analyse the score and do not get disturbed by the wrong answer. Rather go back to the topic and clear the concept then and there so that one does not repeat it on the final day.

Concluding the points, aspirants need to understand that maintaining a healthy body is also an imperative part of the last-minute exam preparation just like the revision of the chapters. Keeping a healthy mind and body can help a student immensely in focusing better. Hence, eating properly and getting sound sleep is a must for students before the exam. At the same time, students should keep a positive mindset which helps in winning half the battle.

- The author, Nitin Viijay, is Founder and CEO, Motion Education, which is a leading NEET and JEE exam coaching institute based out of Kota. Views expressed are personal.