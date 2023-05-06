English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsNEET UG 2023: Last minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nitin Viijay  May 6, 2023 3:06:38 PM IST (Updated)

Keeping a healthy mind and body can help a student immensely in focusing better. Hence, eating properly and getting sound sleep is a must for students before the exam. At the same time, students should keep a positive mindset which helps in winning half the battle.

With not even a day left for the NEET UG 2023 exam, it is quite common for aspirants to feel the pressure of scoring well in the exam. As anxiety is already taking a toll on the students, let's look at some of the last-minute preparation tips to help them calm down and at the same time, increase their chances of acing the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam, to be held on May 7, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Do not start anything new
This is the very first and most important step for last-minute preparation for NEET UG 2023. It is a very common behavior of students to study till the end moment. But instead of starting anything new, the crucial time must be dedicated to revision. Aspirants should refrain from studying any new topic or referring to any new book. It will only scare the students and reduce their morale, where they might lose confidence in topics they have studied thoroughly. Instead, they should focus on revising NCERT books. NCERT is like a gospel for students as the majority of the paper is based on the book.
Important topics to revise for NEET UG 2023
As per the analysis of the previous year's papers, students can focus on
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X