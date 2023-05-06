Keeping a healthy mind and body can help a student immensely in focusing better. Hence, eating properly and getting sound sleep is a must for students before the exam. At the same time, students should keep a positive mindset which helps in winning half the battle.

With not even a day left for the NEET UG 2023 exam, it is quite common for aspirants to feel the pressure of scoring well in the exam. As anxiety is already taking a toll on the students, let's look at some of the last-minute preparation tips to help them calm down and at the same time, increase their chances of acing the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam, to be held on May 7, 2023.

Do not start anything new

This is the very first and most important step for last-minute preparation for NEET UG 2023. It is a very common behavior of students to study till the end moment. But instead of starting anything new, the crucial time must be dedicated to revision. Aspirants should refrain from studying any new topic or referring to any new book. It will only scare the students and reduce their morale, where they might lose confidence in topics they have studied thoroughly. Instead, they should focus on revising NCERT books. NCERT is like a gospel for students as the majority of the paper is based on the book.

Important topics to revise for NEET UG 2023

As per the analysis of the previous year's papers, students can focus on