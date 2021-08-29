National Sports Day: COVID-19 and its long-term effects on an athlete’s health

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all around the world for almost two years now, upending all sporting and physical activities and pushing people into a cocoon of forced sedimentary lifestyle while also debating participation in sports and exercise, typically regarded as healthy activities.

National Sports Day, observed on August 29, commemorates hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary as well as raises awareness and promotes the importance of sports and peace in communities and people's lives.

COVID-19 is increasingly understood to have a significant impact on the heart and cardiovascular system, despite its common association with respiratory complications with a real risk of permanent damage. In both professional and recreational athletes, the virus can manifest itself in a variety of ways.

The primary reason being Myocarditis, inflammation of the heart causing it to enlarge and weaken, forming scar tissues and limiting the heart's ability to pump blood and circulate oxygen.

The impact of detraining and period of inactivity following the lockdown has brought a great deal of stress, both physical and psychological, resulting in reduced muscle strength, weakness and poor fitness level amongst athletes. The epidemiology of COVID-19-related subclinical myocarditis is unknown but damage to the lungs can jeopardize an athlete's performance. It affects about 38 percent of admitted COVID-19 patients and causes 5-22 percent of sudden cardiac deaths in athletes under 35 years old. Some symptoms to look out for:- Chills- Fever- Headache- Altered sense of smell- Chest pain or pressure- Difficulty breathing- Loss of appetite- Excessive fatigue (associated with a 70 percent lower chance of return-to-play over the 40-day period.)

The symptoms of the virus in high-risk patients can be exacerbated by underlying medical conditions such as Type 1 diabetes, heart failure, respiratory disease, dialysis, immunosuppressants or cariostatic drugs. Viral respiratory infections like COVID-19 can aggravate asthma symptoms, increasing the body's inflammatory response. What the Recovery Process looks like: The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that clinical recovery from COVID-19 infection takes two weeks for mild cases and three to six weeks for severe cases.

Recovering athletes are vulnerable to general fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and coagulopathy (deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism). However, athletes on ventilators may require physical therapy to rebuild muscles that support the lungs, which can atrophy as the machine breathes for them.

COVID-19 exhibits extraordinary challenges in deciding how athletes can, after consulting with a physician, return to vigorous exercise and full play, considering:- Athlete protection- Potential dangers to other participants' safety- The athlete's functional abilities and demands of occupation- Clearance from specialists in case of Pulmonary and Cardiovascular evaluation.

The stages of returning to full participation:- Stage I -Recuperation and rest (day to day activities)- Stage 2 – Moderate activity (15 minutes jog, walk)- Stage 3 – Moderate physical activity (45 minutes running, brisk walking)- Stage 4 – High-intensity activity (60 minutes advance strengthening)- Stage 5 – Regular training and full participation.

A few recommended guidelines to follow:- Halt exercising for minimum 10 days after symptom onset, including a minimum of seven days after all symptoms have resolved.- Before beginning a structured return to activity, the athlete should be free of all symptoms-related medications.- Children below 12 may return to sports after 7 symptom-free days, if their tolerance allows.- Patients recovering from COVID-19-related acute kidney injury should stay hydrated and avoid nephrotoxic medications.- Morning resting heart rate checks, a simple and effective indicator of recovery.- Prioritising mental health care.- No training modification is advised following vaccination.

The author Dr Raghu Nagaraj is Senior Consultant, Orthopedics and Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore