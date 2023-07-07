The fundamental objective of the NRF is to create a “vibrant ecosystem of research in the country, which will go beyond the Indian Institutes of Technologies and expand the scientific literacy of the country. However, the challenge is to make the trajectory broad based.

The government has on June 28 approved a proposal to set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) as an apex body to foster a culture of research and innovation, besides building the nation’s research infrastructure. Modelled on the lines of National Science Foundation of the United States it is estimated to have an initial budget of Rs 50,000 crore over a five-year period from 2023 and 2028.

The fundamental objective of the NRF is to create a “vibrant ecosystem of research in the country, which will go beyond the Indian Institutes of Technology and expand the scientific literacy of the country. NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and state governments.

Research and Innovation was derailed during the pandemic. The pandemic had delayed projects, stalled education and training and disrupted the recruiting system that brings young scientists and engineers into the scientific workforce.

However, the lessons learnt from the pandemic especially in terms of the R&D undertaken to develop vaccines speaks volumes of the potential that India has. The manner in which India was able to develop its own vaccines in such a short time mirrors the scientific acumen of the country.

Challenging canvas

The main challenge for building a vibrant research ecosystem in India has been its limited space. Most of the good research has been funded to the various IITs. This leaves very little space for research and innovative experimentations in the universities and colleges especially in the rural areas.

In India, the government undertakes 60 percent of R&D expenditures, unlike other nations where private enterprise is the primary driver. India spends around 0.7 per cent of its GDP on research and development, which is extremely low compared to many other countries. I n comparison, the US spent 2.83 percent, China spent 2.14 percent, and Israel spent 4.9 percent.

The government should increase the investments exponentially, the scientific institutions should be allowed to run and compete with the best of the world. Funding is a serious challenge faced by researchers and research institutions in India. Basic research is playing a vital role in addressing complex global challenges — climate change, public health and food security The agriculture sector in India has witnessed a robust growth of 3.4%, An R&D in the sector can improve efficiency of agriculture and contribute to increasing production, productivity, food security. But without an adequate and sustained flow of funds, the research landscape will continue to be mired with complexities.

Lower spending on R&D, and less innovative opportunities may force young talents to move to better terrains. The brain drain has an impact on the country’s economy. It has been observed that there is a mismatch between research done in the colleges and universities and that which is needed by the industries. The government and the various stakeholders should ensure that the research being done has a direct affect on the society and common man. Funding should be given to research and projects that aims to create a better life.

As the world stands on the cusp of scientific revolution accelerated by artificial intelligence, India must strive to optimally use its pool of talent. There is a need to spread capabilities and training to the rural areas. Currently, innovation is happening only in IITs and some other premier institutes. This needs to be expanded.

The NRF is a step in the right direction. With more investments, we will be equipped to expand the geography of innovations. The private sector and industry leaders need to step in more aggressively. Industry should generate more funds. Research should be focussed and social oriented.

From broadening the participation in research to advancing investments that accelerate technological developments, India needs to urgently increase its expenditure on research and innovation. Ideas in science and research can drive innovation and boost economic growth. The NRF should catalyse India’s research graph. The challenge is to make the trajectory broad based.

—The author, Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

Read her previous articles here