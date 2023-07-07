CNBC TV18
Healthy India | National Research Foundation — here's why India should broaden its research graph

By Vanita Srivastava  Jul 7, 2023

The fundamental objective of the NRF is to create a “vibrant ecosystem of research in the country, which will go beyond the Indian Institutes of Technologies and expand the scientific literacy of the country. However, the challenge is to make the trajectory broad based.

The government has on June 28 approved a proposal to set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) as an apex body to foster a culture of research and innovation, besides building the nation’s research infrastructure. Modelled on the lines of National Science Foundation of the United States it is estimated to have an initial budget of Rs 50,000 crore over a five-year period from 2023 and 2028.

The fundamental objective of the NRF is to create a “vibrant ecosystem of research in the country, which will go beyond the Indian Institutes of Technology and expand the scientific literacy of the country. NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and state governments.
Research and Innovation was derailed during the pandemic. The pandemic had delayed projects, stalled education and training and disrupted the recruiting system that brings young scientists and engineers into the scientific workforce.
