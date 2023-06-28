We need to understand that adopting responsible habits can significantly reduce the risk of falling ill or incurring high medical expenses. Instead of relying solely on insurance coverage, we can adopt these five healthy habits to safeguard our health and well-being, writes Asit Rath, CEO and Managing Director, Aviva India.

The pandemic has undeniably imparted valuable lessons, foremost among them being that "health" is our most precious asset. Investing in our well-being not only shields us and our loved ones from financial strains but also offers peace of mind. As we navigate these ever-changing times, there has been a paradigm shift that compels us to recognise life and health insurance as an indispensable necessity.

While insurance is vital, it is equally important to shift our perspective from protection to prevention. We need to understand that adopting responsible habits can significantly reduce the risk of falling ill or incurring high medical expenses. Instead of relying solely on insurance coverage, we can adopt these five healthy habits to safeguard our health and well-being. These habits are:

1. Responsible Financial Habits

Building a strong financial foundation is the first step toward securing your future. Practice financial discipline by creating a budget and sticking to it. Avoid unnecessary spending on consumer items and focus on saving at least 35 percent of your salary. Remember, regular but small savings every month made over a long duration of time, say 15- 20 years, are better than large lump sums saved every few years.

By practicing responsible financial habits, we can experience reduced financial stress and increased financial security. This, in turn, fosters a positive mindset, enhances decision-making abilities, and promotes overall mental well-being.

2. Nourishing Diet

Healthy diet is the cornerstone of preventive healthcare. By adhering to a healthy diet, we can reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and certain types of cancer. Studies have established a direct correlation between poor dietary choices and the development of these conditions. For instance, diets high in saturated and trans fats increase the risk of heart disease, while excessive sugar consumption raises the likelihood of developing diabetes.

Conversely, a diet abundant in fruits and vegetables has been proven to lower the risk of specific cancers. By nourishing your body with wholesome food, you create a robust defense against potential health issues.

3. Regular Exercise

Engaging in regular exercise not only improves your physical fitness but also reduces the risks of injuries and accidents by improving strength, flexibility, and coordination. Physical well-being achieved through regular exercise has a profound impact on mental well-being. Regular activity releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and euphoria. Consequently, stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression are reduced.

By staying active, you save both time and money that would otherwise be spent on medical treatments and rehabilitation. Remember, physical well-being paves the way for mental and financial well-being.

4. Routine Checkups

In today's digital age, checkups can be conveniently conducted from the comfort of one's home. A portable monitoring device allows blood pressure and blood sugar tests to be performed easily. These home-based assessments enable individuals to regularly monitor their health status and promptly identify any abnormalities that may require medical attention.

"Prevention is better than cure" holds true when considering the cost-benefit analysis of regular checkups. By detecting and addressing health issues in their early stages, we can avoid the need for more extensive and expensive treatments down the line.

5. Mental Well-being

A healthy mind serves as the foundation for a healthy body. Building and nurturing a supportive social circle goes a long way towards promoting mental wellness. Engaging in social activities, hobbies, and shared experiences can help alleviate stress, combat feelings of loneliness, and boost overall mental well-being. By fostering strong relationships outside of work, individuals create a support system that acts as a buffer against the challenges of life, reducing the risk of mental health issues.

Not to forget, it is equally important to incorporate meditation and mindfulness practices into our daily routines. These practices enhance self-awareness, promote emotional resilience, and help manage anxiety and depression.

Conclusion

Despite the importance of responsible habits, it is prudent to take additional steps to protect your wealth. Hedge yourself financially against large outflows that may occur in the future. Life insurance, property insurance, and health insurance are essential as you navigate your future. These forms of insurance act as a safety net, ensuring that you and your loved ones are financially secure during challenging times.

By adopting responsible habits and investing in insurance coverage, we can mitigate the financial risks associated with illness treatment and embrace a more secure and prosperous future.

— The author, Asit Rath, is CEO & MD, Aviva India. The views expressed are personal.