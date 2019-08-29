Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Unwind

My lord, War and Peace is worth reading

Updated : August 29, 2019 05:15 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has asked Vernon Gonsalves, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, to explain why he kept “objectionable material” such as a copy of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace at home.
War and Peace is noteworthy for another reason: it’s one of those books that most people have never read or finished, despite having a yellowing copy on their shelves for ages.
Tolstoy’s incomparable ability to capture even the smallest moments in the lives of his characters, and their responses to them, is what makes War and Peace memorable and universally relatable.
My lord, War and Peace is worth reading
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India Q1 GDP data on Friday: Here's what the RBI, major brokerage houses and rating agencies expect

India Q1 GDP data on Friday: Here's what the RBI, major brokerage houses and rating agencies expect

ThoughtSpot raises Rs 1,794 crore in Series-E funding, says report

ThoughtSpot raises Rs 1,794 crore in Series-E funding, says report

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV