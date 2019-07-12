Mumbai in Jayant Kaikini's No Presents Please is exact and impressionistic

There are many arresting and haunting moments in Jayant Kaikini’s No Presents Please, a collection of stories based in Mumbai. Ably translated from the Kannada into English by Tejaswini Niranjana, the book won the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature earlier this year, chosen over other worthy titles such as Kamila Shamsie’s Home Fire and Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West.

Kaikini’s stories show a Mumbai without the glitter, with migrants, drifters and itinerant workers rotating around chawls, dilapidated movie halls, fading Irani cafes and reform homes. The chaotic streets of the city are an ever-present and anarchic backdrop, with their under-construction flyovers, flooded lanes, taxis and buses, and faceless but not story-less throngs.

Here, a cinema-hall cleaner discerns tarnish from tinsel; a woman from a chawl comes up the hard way to become part of a decaying Light of India restaurant; strangers share a taxi and their lives during a great inundation; and an aspiring TV quiz show contestant from a small town grapples with futility.

In tone and style, the stories are quite different from much other writing about Mumbai written in English. The settings and characters bring to mind the tales of Murzban Shroff in Breathless in Mumbai, as well as some of Rohinton Mistry’s work. What sets Kaikini apart is his seamless blend of hardscrabble realism and dream-like surrealism, so evident in the stories here. The ease with which he shifts registers between the two, and the many wonderful images that arise as a result, mask the skill needed to pull this off.

There are, then, many ways to approach Kaikini’s wonderful work, but suffice it for now to examine just one: his metaphors and similes. Uniquely, these are drawn from his characters’ surroundings and circumstances themselves and thus add not just richness but also insight.

The bachelor of the first story says of his colleagues that they were “diminishing slowly like a piece of fragrant soap in the dish in their bathrooms.” This is both precise and apt, calling up in one image the accumulation of days in the lives of harried workers, and their own depletion. A little later, Kaikini effortlessly throws in another observation, again with resonance for those who live in a city with a close-quarters airport: “His mind quietened down as though an aeroplane’s sound had receded into the distance.” In another story, “bankrupt textile mills were everywhere, looking like ruined fortresses.” That’s remarkable for the way it switches between a precise past and present.

Yet again, when talking of the city’s private and public mirrors — an important theme — he writes: “These public mirrors, which included everyone in their reflection, seemed like the friendship between strangers bred in the city.” More mirroring occurs when a cleaner recalls the glory days of Opera House theatre, and “the hundreds of hands waving notes and coins in the interval, screaming for popcorn, samosa and batata vada as if at the share market.” Two kinds of Mumbai greed, strikingly tied together.

In another formidable story, a disgruntled BEST employee who’s denied leave drives away in a Mumbai double decker bus to a village near Ratnagiri to celebrate Ganeshotsav. Here, the bus itself is a potent symbol that looms over the proceedings. Out of place in rural surroundings, it looks like “a huge double-storied building that had suddenly raised its head”, and thus, urban ways of life intrude into the village.

Meanwhile, back in Mumbai, desires seem like “the torn posters on the walls of the public park”; a building’s pillars are propped up by wooden beams “like walking sticks”; a house is a “one-room envelope”; and an old maid becomes an inseparable part of a family “like the worn iron handle of the metal cupboard”.

In these and more ways, Kaikini uses his considerable talent to yoke together quotidian images to create a picture of Mumbai that’s both exact and impressionistic.