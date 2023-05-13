Health insurance is an often-overlooked gift, but it can be one of the most valuable and thoughtful gifts you can give your mother. Here are just a few reasons why a good health insurance plan makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Mother’s Day falls on May 14 this year, and many of us are looking for the perfect gift to show our appreciation for the women who raised us and continue to support us. While traditional gifts such as flowers, jewellery, or a nice meal are always appreciated, have you ever considered giving your mother the gift of health insurance?

Health insurance is an often-overlooked gift, but it can be one of the most valuable and thoughtful gifts you can give your mother. Here are just a few reasons why a good health insurance plan makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift:

Financial Protection

One of the greatest gifts you can give your mother is financial well-being. With healthcare costs on the rise, having health insurance can help prevent financial hardship in the event of a medical emergency or illness. It also gives mothers access to quality healthcare, including routine check-ups, and necessary medical treatments. By giving your mother the gift of health insurance, you can help her save money on medical expenses and ensure that she can afford the care she needs.

Access to Quality Healthcare

With a good comprehensive health insurance, your mother will have easy and lifetime access to a wider range of quality healthcare options, including specialists and hospitals. This can be particularly important if your mother has a pre-existing condition or requires specialised care, giving her the flexibility to receive the care that best suits her healthcare needs.

Preventive Care

Preventative care is key to maintaining good health, and health insurance can make it easier for your mother to access the preventative care she needs. Regular check-ups, annual screenings, vaccinations and consultations can help your mother stay healthy and prevent serious health problems down the line, which can be costly to treat.

Mental Well-being

Mental well-being is just as important as physical and financial well-being. Many health insurance plans offer inpatient and outpatient coverage. There are numerous advantages to having Out Patient Department (OPD) expenditures covered by a health insurance plan, especially cashless cover as it provides access to robust healthcare ecosystem where people can have choices to avail services from the mental health experts. Hence, it is vital to get a health insurance insurance plan to safeguard your mothers physical, emotional, mental, and financial health at all times.

Peace of mind

Health insurance can provide your mother with a sense of peace of mind. With a comprehensive health insurance plan, she can feel confident that she has access to quality healthcare and is not reliant on her children or family members for financial support in case of a medical emergency. It can help her maintain her independence and live life on her terms, with complete peace of mind about her health or finances.

In conclusion, choosing the right health insurance plan as a gift for your mother this Mother's Day can be a wise investment in her long-term health and wellbeing. It is a gift that can provide financial protection, access to quality healthcare, preventive care, mental well-being, and complete peace of mind. It shows your mother that you care about her long-term health and wellbeing and want her to have access to the best possible healthcare care. So, this Mother’s Day, give your mother the gift of health insurance and show her how much you care.

—The author, Sapna Desai, is Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The views expressed are personal.