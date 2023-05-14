Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence. Therefore, this Mother's Day, let us collectively aim for our mothers to start their investment journeys. With some effort and determination, they can not only learn how to invest but also empower themselves to make smarter financial decisions.

Whether it is in urban cities or the rural heartlands of our country, it is not uncommon to see women of the households manage monthly finances. More often than not, women are considered to be the financial backbone of the house, balancing budgets with a hawk eye. How often have we seen our mothers hide money in rice or flour containers or sweep them under mattresses’ in tightly wrapped plastic bags?

As time has evolved, maybe a savings account or some traditionally favoured investment avenues have taken the place of rice containers, but these sharp-witted women, often known to find creative ways of managing money, continue to reign supreme.

Thanks to the awareness drives led by the industry, several mothers have also understood the importance of investing money to potentially grow capital, instead of just saving it. Now, we know that the investment landscape can seem to be a daunting space for even seasoned investors. For those who find the world of investments a scary space to be in, mutual funds have the potential to act as a hassle-free option for investors, providing a range of options to cater to their unique financial goals and needs.

Investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence. Therefore, this Mother's Day , let us collectively aim for our mothers to start their investment journeys. With some effort and determination, they can not only learn how to invest but also empower themselves to make smarter financial decisions. It is also important to k eep the following parameters in mind:

Goal-based planning

: Whether it a long holiday in the Himalayas or planning for your child’s future education, every mother has a goal in life that she wishes to achieve. Goal setting is a significant step before starting to save or invest money. Set your priorities and decide on the period of the goal. List down the goals – short-term, mid-term and long-term goals. Setting a goal is easier, however, working toward a goal requires self-discipline. Mutual Funds also offer various goal based schemes such as Retirement Funds or Children’s Funds that can assist with these various goals.

Risk is not at all that bad: Seasoned investors understand that risk and returns go hand in hand. There is no investment which comes with ‘No risk’ and taking calculated risk is not bad at all. One must understand their risk appetite and allocate to the various investment avenues accordingly. Asset allocation is the key differentiator here that will not only help optimise returns but also minimise risk since different asset classes react differently across market cycles.

Comprehension over reaction: We tend to get swayed easily by every-day news. However, in the long run, it is important that you understand how certain standard risks can affect your portfolio and make the necessary corrections in your strategy to protect it. Temporary market upheaval cannot be treated as a benchmark for future returns.

Invest for the rainy day: If the last two years are anything to go by, it is clear that misfortunes can strike at any given time in the day. One may plan everything right down to the last detail, but certain unforeseen events have the ability to strike unknowingly and change the entire outcome! It is important that we learn from these instances to be able to circumvent (if not completely avoid) them in the future. While mothers are known to face all challenges head-on, it would be ideal to allocate a portion of their investments towards an Emergency Fund as well. These are significant in an investment portfolio to provide last minute access to liquidity.

There is no right time to enter the market: It is a very common misconception that only people belonging to a particular strata or gender can enter the markets and one must time one’s entry very accurately. The truth couldn’t be more further away from this myth! Firstly, no one can guarantee when the market will perform well. What investors must understand is that time invested in the market is more important than timing the market. When you invest, the ideal approach should be to invest for the long time to ensure capital appreciation and wealth creation. Secondly, thanks to the SIP feature by Mutual Funds, one can invest with a monthly sum as low as INR 100!

Furthermore, investors can also incrementally add to their investment corpus through the SIP-top feature. Staying invested is more important than timing the market.

Whether one is a working professional or a stay-at-home mom, starting one’s investment journey may seem frightening at first. But the investment landscape has innumerable opportunities for investors to embark upon and achieve their financial goals. In fact, by not staying invested in the market, investors could be losing out on the opportunity to appreciate their capital. Ultimately, one must understand that investing is a personal marathon, (not a race) and it will do them well to stay focused on the end line, without paying much heed to the distractions in between.

—The author, Raghav Iyengar, is Chief Business Officer, Axis AMC. The views expressed are personal.