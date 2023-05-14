Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence. Therefore, this Mother's Day, let us collectively aim for our mothers to start their investment journeys. With some effort and determination, they can not only learn how to invest but also empower themselves to make smarter financial decisions.

Whether it is in urban cities or the rural heartlands of our country, it is not uncommon to see women of the households manage monthly finances. More often than not, women are considered to be the financial backbone of the house, balancing budgets with a hawk eye. How often have we seen our mothers hide money in rice or flour containers or sweep them under mattresses’ in tightly wrapped plastic bags?

As time has evolved, maybe a savings account or some traditionally favoured investment avenues have taken the place of rice containers, but these sharp-witted women, often known to find creative ways of managing money, continue to reign supreme.