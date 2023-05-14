Breakthroughs in genetic testing, however, are easing the way, saving precious time and money, as well as physical and emotional strain during IVF (In vitro fertilisation) attempts.

Being a mother is an experience unlike any other, one that is both challenging and rewarding. From the joy of learning you’re pregnant, to the months with a baby on board, feeling that first kick, hearing the baby’s heartbeat, the anticipation that builds closer to the due date, and welcoming the little one into the world. Every moment is one that’s new and special.

However, with fertility issues and miscarriages during pregnancy, for some women, the journey to motherhood isn’t very straightforward. Assisted reproductive technology-- IVF (In vitro fertilisation) has offered hope to millions of couples struggling to conceive. But it isn’t without its challenges.

Breakthroughs in genetic testing, however, are easing the way, saving precious time and money, as well as physical and emotional strain during IVF (In vitro fertilisation) attempts. A Preimplantation Genetic Screening test is one such innovation in the field that's now become available to women on their journey to conception. Preimplantation Genetic Screening tests are associated with improved success rates and lower risk of miscarriage.

Here’s a look at just how much it has changed the playing field:

The challenging path to motherhood — fertility issues

Late parenthood, lifestyle, and fertility issues have translated to a growing demand for IVF as an alternative; the market grew by 20 percent between 2017 and 2022. And those numbers are rising, with the domestic IVF market set to almost double between 2021 and 2027. Over 2.5 million cycles of IVF are performed worldwide each year. In India alone, about 2 to 2.5 lakh IVF cycles are performed annually.

Unfortunately, a successful implantation may not always translate to a successful pregnancy. Genetic defects could trigger miscarriages or result in babies with birth defects or short life spans stemming from these conditions.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing — an aid for IVF

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) testing is helpful for women or couples spending lakhs on IVF procedures and undergoing cycle after cycle -- not to mention countless months and heartache from unsuccessful attempts.

It is especially recommended for pregnancies involving maternal age of 35 and above, those with a history of repeated miscarriages or embryo implantation failure, anyone with a family history of chromosomal abnormalities, and couples that are diagnosed carriers of chromosomal aberrations, where the risk of chromosomal abnormalities is likely to be higher than average.

What is PGT Testing?

The Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS or PGT-A) is a test offered by diagnostic companies, where chromosomal material of an in vitro fertilised (IVF) embryo is tested for numerical chromosomal abnormalities before it is transferred so that only those with a normal number are prioritised for transfer.

What can a PGT test detect?

A normal embryo contains 46 chromosomes and any less or more will leads to problems. The test checks for trisomies (additional chromosomes) and monosomies (absence of a member from a pair of chromosomes) that increase the risk of implantation failure and miscarriage, including conditions such as Turner Syndrome, Klinefelter Syndrome, Down Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome and Patau Syndrome.

Next-Generation Sequencing

Genetic tests that use advanced Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology are now available in India. There are several known advantages of this proficiency-tested technology:

a. Reduced costs

b. Enhanced precision and accuracy

c. Quick and convenient

d. Highly sensitive

What’s more, it allows all 23 pairs of chromosomes for abnormalities in a single test, making it more efficient and comprehensive. As more women turn to IVF to begin their motherhood journeys, PGT testing is an important step that one must consider taking along the way, for improved success rates, healthy, pregnancies, and healthy babies.

—The author, Dr Priya Kadam, is Director (Reproductive Genetics), MedGenome Labs. The views expressed are personal.