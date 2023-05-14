Breakthroughs in genetic testing, however, are easing the way, saving precious time and money, as well as physical and emotional strain during IVF (In vitro fertilisation) attempts.

Being a mother is an experience unlike any other, one that is both challenging and rewarding. From the joy of learning you’re pregnant, to the months with a baby on board, feeling that first kick, hearing the baby’s heartbeat, the anticipation that builds closer to the due date, and welcoming the little one into the world. Every moment is one that’s new and special.

However, with fertility issues and miscarriages during pregnancy, for some women, the journey to motherhood isn’t very straightforward. Assisted reproductive technology-- IVF (In vitro fertilisation) has offered hope to millions of couples struggling to conceive. But it isn’t without its challenges.