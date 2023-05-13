Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

One of the most significant benefits of life insurance for women is that it is cheaper for them. As per several research studies, women tend to outlive men, and thus, life insurance premiums are considerably lower for them than men. It is often advised that purchasing term life insurance is a more affordable way to get greater coverage.

The insurance market in India is showing clear signs of expansion, asking insurance providers to be innovative in their approach. Insurance as a financial product occupies an important place in our current complex financial world. It has become so because risk, which can be insured, has considerably increased in almost every walk of our lives.

This has naturally led to the overall growth of the insurance sector as well as the evolution of a variety of insurance covers and, as per the Swiss Re Report, India will be the sixth-largest insurance market by 2032.