English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsMother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anup Seth  May 13, 2023 11:53:28 PM IST (Published)

One of the most significant benefits of life insurance for women is that it is cheaper for them. As per several research studies, women tend to outlive men, and thus, life insurance premiums are considerably lower for them than men. It is often advised that purchasing term life insurance is a more affordable way to get greater coverage.

The insurance market in India is showing clear signs of expansion, asking insurance providers to be innovative in their approach. Insurance as a financial product occupies an important place in our current complex financial world. It has become so because risk, which can be insured, has considerably increased in almost every walk of our lives.

This has naturally led to the overall growth of the insurance sector as well as the evolution of a variety of insurance covers and, as per the Swiss Re Report, India will be the sixth-largest insurance market by 2032.
Given the massive market potential of India, it is plausible to assume that there is significant insurance penetration and density in India, however, that is not the case. A large portion of the population remains untapped for insurance cover in the country.  India’s insurance penetration was pegged at 4.2 percent in FY21, with life insurance penetration at 3.2 percent and non-life insurance penetration at 1 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X