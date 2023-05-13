Mother's Day: hBits founder Shiv Parekh's tips on five innovative investment options for mothers

If you want to take your investments to the next level and seeking promising returns in the long run, here are the top five investment trends to consider for Mother's Day.These investments options, including Mutual Funds, Fractional Ownership, Fixed Deposits, REITs, among others, cater to women investors specifically and can help secure their financial status in the future, writes Shiv Parekh, founder, hBits.

Mother’s s Day is a special occasion to acknowledge and appreciate the significant contributions of mothers in our lives. While no amount of money can repay the sacrifices made by our mothers, we can certainly take steps to secure their financial future through various investment options. The investment landscape in India has evolved over time, providing modern and lucrative opportunities to investors.

If you are considering taking your investments to the next level and seeking promising returns in the long run, here are the top five investment trends to consider for Mother's Day.

These investment options cater to women investors specifically and can help secure their financial status in the future. Some of these investment options include Mutual Funds, Fractional Ownership, Fixed Deposits, REITs, and more.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

With 21 new listings in 2022, ETF is one of the most popular investment option these days. Investors choose to invest in ETFs since they give lower risk exposure through diversification, ease of trading, and lower management fees. In fact, gold ETF investments

have surged by 44 percent which can grow one’s money at the rate of 12 percent (approximately), which is also beating inflation and quite stable for a longer period.

Fractional Ownership

Fractional ownership offers an enticing opportunity for investors to invest in high-value assets with a lower upfront cost. By purchasing a fraction or a percentage of a property’s value, investors can participate in the ownership and potential returns of the real estate without breaking the bank.

With the commercial real estate (CRE) industry projected to grow by 16 percent annually, fractional ownership is poised to offer stellar returns to investors. What's more, fractional ownership helps investors receive a fixed monthly rental income and enjoy the benefits of capital appreciation with the rise in prices of their commercial real estate property.

As of now, fractional investing has delivered an impressive 14 percent internal rate of return (IRR), surpassing inflation rates and making it a viable investment option for savvy investors looking to diversify their portfolio.

Fixed Deposits

One of the most common investment trends for any mother, across generations in India, is to park the money in a fixed deposit. FDs offer a stable and predictable fixed income on a regular basis, which investors can choose to accumulate and reinvest or receive on a regular basis, such as monthly or quarterly. Currently, FDs in India are offering returns ranging from 5 percent to 7 percent.

Bonds

As one of the most popular debt investment products, bond yields are rising consistently. Investors prefer to invest in bonds because of the lower volatility, consistent income, and lower risk of losing principal investment.

However, it will be unsuitable to say that bonds come with zero risk. Corporate bonds do carry credit risk, interest rate risks, and fraud risks, among others. On an average, bonds can generate 7.04% annual returns in the long run.

Stocks

Investing in individual stocks could be a lucrative option for the new age mothers, but also vulnerable to risk as well. The magic of compounding can be visible to the various small and mid-cap stocks, which have a high potential to grow in the market and give skyrocketing returns in the next 5-10 years.

However, it takes a specialised skill to identify undervalued stocks by using strategies of growth and value investing. Although every stock market investment gives different levels of returns, an average return on stocks could be in the range of 10-15 percent.

Concluding Thoughts

Fractional ownership of commercial properties has emerged as a flexible and convenient alternative for investors seeking substantial returns. This investment avenue was previously not available to all investors, but with the rise of fractional investing, even small investors can own a portion of a Grade A commercial property and benefit from its steady monthly returns and capital appreciation, while minimising risk.

As new-age investors seek out innovative investment opportunities, fractional ownership is quickly becoming a popular option due to its potential for high returns and ability to diversify portfolios and reduce volatility. So t his Mother’s Day, consider exploring fractional investing to secure your financial future and provide your loved ones with long-term financial security.

— The author, Shiv Parekh, is the founder of hBits, a fractional real estate platform. The views expressed are personal.