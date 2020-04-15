  • SENSEX
More With Less: Reopening India with limited COVID-19 testing resources

Updated : April 15, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Short of the introduction of a vaccine or highly effective therapeutic intervention, the best way to reopen safely would be to conduct frequent tests at population scale.
The longer total lockdown is sustained, the more likely it becomes that the sheer humanitarian cost of the long-term economic devastation to follow matches even that of an unfettered coronavirus epidemic.
