VIEW | Will the actual culprits face action in Morbi bridge collapse

By Santia Gora

On 30th October, I was in Shimla to cover the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. As my assignment ended, I resumed my research for the Gujarat assembly elections. And then I saw news flashes of a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi area. I started following the local media's coverage.

For some time, death figures didn't come. I retired for the day as I had to start early for my Himachal shoot's last day. But when I woke up early the next day and checked my phone, l realised the magnitude of this heartbreaking tragedy. Till 5.30 am on 31st Oct, the death figure was over 90 people, and it was about to get worse.

I started calling local journalists to get the contact information of local authorities. And within a few minutes, senior officers of Gujarat police told the media on camera that the death toll had reached 141.

We started making arrangements to travel to Morbi from Shimla. While the office was checking various flight availability and other arrangements, I was working on the story, making calls to the local journalists, local authorities, Morbi police, Morbi Municipal Corporation, and offices of senior Gujarat ministers. And in those conversations, like other journalists, I realised multiple procedural lapses, negligence, stakeholders not following the norms set for the renovation and maintenance of the bridge, and other laxities. And it was déjà vu.

This was not something I or any other journalist did for the first time. We all knew the process to follow such a tragic incident; we all were trying to check the loopholes and at what end. I had spoken to the local municipal corporation officials. They said they didn't even know that the bridge was reopened as the private firm renovating it didn't inform them. They said the municipal body didn't provide any fitness certificate, no inspection of the bridge was done by the local administrators, and the municipal body didn't even know the capacity of the bridge post-renovation.

Prima facie, these are huge lapses, both on the front of the local municipal body and the private firm. An FIR was also filed, and some arrests were made. A couple of mid-level managers of the private firm, ticket collectors, and security personnel were the ones who were arrested.

Now, it's a little soon to say if anyone else will be arrested or not, if only those at the lower rung or mid-level will face some action, will for a change, those at the top will be held accountable. But if past tragedies are any indication, unfortunately, this can also be another example of the people on the top getting away scot-free (Though we sincerely hope this to be an exception).

These are some of the tragedies I covered and the actions taken in these cases:

1) Elphinstone Foot Over Bridge stampede, Mumbai- Sep 2017 - The stampede claimed 23 lives, and 39 people were injured. It was caused by overcrowding at Elphinstone local railway station's FOB. No accountability was set.

Though the army was roped in to build a new bridge, no one told the people why there wasn't anyone for crowd management. Why the development plan of Parel station (adjacent to Elphinstone station) was stuck for years, and why was no heed paid to railway activists' warnings, telling the authorities that the FOB was a ticking time bomb?

2) Kamla Mills Fire, Mumbai- December 2017- A fire broke out at 1Above and MOJO Bistro restaurant in the Kamla Mills compound. The incident claimed 14 lives. An FIR was filed, and the compound owners were arrested but later discharged. Some mid-level employees of the municipal body and fire department were arrested. There were evident laxities in the fire safety system of the restaurant and the compound, and despite that, the fire NOC was issued, and the restaurants were allowed to function. No top executive faced any consequences.

3) Amritsar train tragedy- Oct 2018 - The incident claimed 61 lives, and over 70 people were injured when a train crossed the tracks covered by the crowd attending a Dussehra function. An FIR was filed, and organisers of the event were booked. But no action was taken on those responsible for ensuring that no such event was allowed in the first place and people didn't gather on the tracks.

4) Andheri ESIC hospital fire, Mumbai- Dec 2018 - A fire broke out in this Andheri-located hospital, which claimed eight lives, including a 5-month-old baby. The hospital didn't have its fire safety system in place, and the local authorities denied a Fire NOC to the hospital.

Despite this, the hospital, which was barely 500 metres away from the local authority's (MIDC) office, was allowed to function. In the name of action, junior-level employees of a private firm conducting construction work in the compound were arrested along with two welding workers. No top executive of MIDC was held accountable for letting the hospital function without a NOC.

5) CST foot over bridge collapse, Mumbai- March 2019- The FOB collapse claimed six lives and injured 35 others. The bridge, despite its structural flaws, was cleared as 'fit' by a private firm hired by a local municipal body. Officials of the private firm and junior and mid-level officials of local municipal bodies were arrested. No action was taken against any of the department heads of BMC.

(Santia Dudi is a Senior Correspondent of CNBC-TV18)

