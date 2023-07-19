One significant change in the proposed amendment is the restriction on deferring Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and GST Compensation Cess (Cess) for entities importing goods under the MOOWR licence. This implies that the benefit of deferment will be limited to Customs duty only, increasing the upfront cash outflow for manufacturers at the time of import, writes Hardik Shah & Divya Soni of Deloitte India.

Recent amendments proposed in the Finance Bill, 2023 have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Manufacture and Other Operations in Customs Warehouse (MOOWR) scheme, that was introduced in 2019, and its impact on working capital of manufacturers.

The challenges arising from the amendments can trigger increased cash outflows, accumulation of input tax credit for capital-intensive industries, operational ambiguities and potential delays or reductions in net cash outflow of GST.

In 2014, the Indian government had launched the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative with the goal of transforming India into a global manufacturing and export hub. As part of this initiative, the government subsequently brought in the MOOWR scheme, replacing outdated regulations from 1966.

The MOOWR scheme aimed at incentivising manufacturing entities, making them more competitive globally and to encourage both Indian and international manufacturers to establish and expand their manufacturing activities in India.

However that objective may have been diluted given the challenges that manufacturers have been facing.

The MOOWR scheme, introduced in October 2019, presented a bouquet of benefits to manufacturers. One of its primary advantages was the deferment of the entire component of Customs duty, providing manufacturers with much-needed flexibility. The scheme also eliminated stereotypical geographical restrictions, enabling manufacturers to set up operations across the country.

Additionally, it allowed for job-work activities, facilitating collaborations and increasing efficiency. The core underlying theme of relaxed export obligations and foreign currency requirements received widespread appreciation from the industry, as it helped make Indian manufacturers more competitive on the global stage.

Despite the allure of the MOOWR scheme, manufacturers encountered several challenges, the most significant hurdle being the lengthy and complex procedural requirements for obtaining a MOOWR licence. Lack of clarity on certain aspects of documentation further complicated the application process, creating a Catch-22 situation for manufacturers. The long waiting period for receipt of licence made it difficult for manufacturers to effectively implement the regulations and ensure compliance.

Another area of ambiguity surrounded transactions involving capital goods. Machinery naturally undergoes wear and tear, resulting in a decrease in its valuation over time. However, the regulations lacked clarity regarding the implications of the decrease in valuation of capital goods. As a result, even if a machine purchased at a substantial cost a decade ago, is sold as scrap with negligible residual value, manufacturers may still face additional liabilities equivalent to the duty saved at the time of its purchase.

Moreover, entities benefiting from the MOOWR scheme were unexpectedly excluded from the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme (RoDTEP), which was introduced in January 2021 to neutralise taxes and duties levied on exported goods, which are otherwise not credited or remitted. The exclusion of MOOWR beneficiaries from RoDTEP came as a surprise, as the benefits of the two schemes originated from different sets of costs for exporters.

Issues with the job-work model and availing MOOWR benefits also emerged. When the MOOWR scheme was introduced in 2019, job-work was a grey area. In 2020, a circular was issued to provide a detailed procedure for job-work transactions. However, the complexity of implementing these procedures remained a challenge for manufacturers, creating additional hurdles in availing MOOWR benefits.

On March 24, 2023, the government proposed amendments to the Finance Bill. These amendments, set to come into force upon the issuance of a notification, introduce Section 65A of the Customs Act, 1962, which questions the cardinal principles of the MOOWR scheme. The amendments bring forth several changes that have significant implications for manufacturers.

One significant change is the restriction on deferring Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and GST Compensation Cess (Cess) for entities importing goods under the MOOWR licence. This implies that the benefit of deferment will be limited to Customs duty only, increasing the upfront cash outflow for manufacturers at the time of import. Previously, only a bill of entry for warehousing was required during the clearance of goods, but now, a bill of entry for home consumption with GST payment is mandatory.

Additionally, the movement of goods from one warehouse to another now requires the payment of IGST and cess, if not paid previously. These provisions, to be applicable from a notified date, signify a prospective amendment without additional implications for goods already cleared for warehouse.

The proposed amendments to the MOOWR scheme will result in exorbitant cash outflows, affecting manufacturers’ working capital. Furthermore, capital-intensive units that rely on the import of capital goods may face substantial accumulation of input tax credit during the initial years, leading to blockage of working capital. The current GST legislation restricts the refund of input tax credit for capital goods in cases of tax-free exports, creating an ongoing cycle of accumulation and blockage of working capital.

The amendment’s shift in the filing of a bill of entry for home consumption at the time of import raises operational ambiguities regarding Customs duty liabilities during domestic clearance. This lack of clarity adds to the challenges faced by manufacturers.

Moreover, the MOOWR scheme’s exclusion from state Governments’ incentive policies for manufacturing entities, which provide reimbursement of net-cash outflow of State GST, can impact newly incorporated manufacturing entities that have significant accumulated input tax credit of IGST. This delay in net cash outflow of GST and reduced benefit may hinder the intended advantages of the scheme. Additionally, clarity is needed regarding how the benefit of Foreign Trade Agreements will be considered in the context of the amendments.

It is crucial for policymakers to address these concerns and provide clarity to ensure that the MOOWR scheme continues to support manufacturers in their efforts to make India a global manufacturing and export hub.

—The authors, Hardik Shah and Divya Soni are partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. The views expressed are personal.