Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

Money canâ€™t buy happiness: How income inequality hurts all of usÂ 

Updated : August 28, 2019 06:41 PM IST

While individual circumstances do have some bearing upon our physical and mental health, they pale in comparison to the damage that living in an unequal society can do.
Inequality is at its highest levels in nearly a century in India with a whopping 73 percent of the wealth belongs to 1 percent of the population.
Money canâ€™t buy happiness: How income inequality hurts all of usÂ 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV