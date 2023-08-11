Although core inflation has actually been on an easing path for some time as the Governor mentioned, the upside risks to inflation could emerge from possibility of adverse impact of EL Nino on domestic crop output or any spike in crude oil prices driven by OPEC production discipline. Thus, understandably, the policymakers do not want to lower their guard on inflation prematurely.

In a unanimous decision, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent and retained the policy stance as “withdrawal of accommodation” in a 5-1 vote. This was largely on expected lines.

The undertone of the policy statement and commentary during the Central Bank's press conference yesterday (August 10, Thursday) continued to remain hawkish, with the Governor emphasising that the MPC is committed to aligning inflation to 4 percent target.

In a move to ensure liquidity, the RBI hiked incremental CRR to counteract the effects of the return of INR 2000 banknotes to the banking system but noted that systemic liquidity will continue to remain ample despite the move.

Currently, domestic inflation is ruling under 5 percent but may jump sharply over the coming couple of months on account of surge in vegetable prices. But at this stage, MPC is willing to look through the short-term impact as the supply response in vegetables is rather quick. Besides, vegetable spike alone may not be sufficient to trigger a generalised rise in inflation.

In fact, the Governor noted that core inflation has actually been on an easing path for some time, which is quite comforting. That said, the upside risks to inflation could emerge from possibility of adverse impact of EL Nino on domestic crop output or any spike in crude oil prices driven by OPEC production discipline. Thus, understandably, the policymakers do not want to lower their guard on inflation prematurely.

As regards India’s economic landscape, what stands out is that the Indian economy continues to show resilience despite significant global headwinds. While exports of goods and services have slowed quite a bit, domestic demand continues to hold up. Government capex and infrastructure spend is quite robust and helping keep up the construction spending in the economy.

Pockets of private sector are also seeing traction in investment activity, and on the consumption side, rural demand is witnessing an incipient recovery after remaining subdued for some time. No surprises, therefore that goods and services PMI, industrial output, car sales, e-way bill generation, GST collections — all point towards reasonably strong underlying demand in the economy.

One area that needs to be watched out is the moderation seen in the nominal GDP in recent quarters as WPI has dropped precipitously. This is important because tax collections, credit growth (especially working capital demand), and companies’ revenues are more benchmarked to nominal GDP than real GDP. In that sense, there is a good case to be made that further tightening in the economy may not be needed because even if RBI holds rates steady over the coming quarters, slowing nominal GDP growth implicitly means tightening of monetary condition.

Finally, apart from the domestic inflation-growth mix, RBI keeps a close tab on the external/global financial conditions from a macroeconomic stability standpoint. Here India scores quite well. India’s CAD has narrowed to a comfortable range, fiscal policy remains committed to the glide path of fiscal consolidation, external debt is contained, capital flows are stable, and forex reserves are large. This allows domestic policymakers adequate wiggle room to set policy, best suited to the domestic environment.

All things considered, MPC took a balanced approach. Looking ahead, a prolonged pause may be the path of least resistance for the RBI. Lowering rates at this stage could prove premature given near- term inflation risks and hawkish US Fed and ECB, while tightening further could hurt sentiments when lagged impact of past tightening is still working through the economy.

—The author, Ashish Kehair, is MD & CEO at Nuvama Group. The views expressed are personal.