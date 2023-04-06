The final GDP growth for FY23 therefore, is unlikely to deviate much from the advance estimates of 7.0 percent. Looking ahead, the world economy is clearly poised for a slowdown although global growth outcomes may be better than expected given the incoming data prints. While Indian merchandise exports will continue to face the heat, the current strength in services exports offer comfort.

Perhaps, there has been no such point in the past three decades except during the global financial crisis in 2008 when the global economy and markets have witnessed turbulence and volatility in such scale as in this ‘mad’ March. The roots of such tremors lie in the chain of events starting from calendar year (CY) 2020.

Global headwinds had started actually 3 years back with the rise of the Covid pandemic in March, '20 and its domination throughout CY20 and CY21, closely followed by the Ukraine geo-political crisis in CY22 and the subsequent global inflationary pressures that triggered coordinated monetary tightening thereafter all over the world.

While the pandemic appears to have lost its sting, the conflict in Ukraine has continued to persist for over a year now, keeping the global economy vulnerable to a further escalation of the crisis. The global inflation conundrum which has its genesis in the Covid-Ukraine induced supply chain crisis as well as in the excessively liberal fiscal and monetary policies adopted worldwide thereafter, refuses to subside in a hurry despite strong doses of rate hikes and quantitative tightening by all the key central banks in the world (except that of Japan and China).

The side effects of the strong doses administered in the respective economies, however, have started to be visible. The sharp i.e almost 5 percent hike in the interest rates in US and the consequent drop in bond prices have already impacted the banking sector, particularly those with higher ALM risks.

The Federal Reserve has to come to the rescue of the distressed regional banks and provide backstop insurance to all the outstanding deposits. Nevertheless, the contagion risks clearly exist and has already shown its impact in Europe, where a vulnerable Credit Suisse had to be hastily merged with UBS with the blessings of Swiss National Bank. While the scenario is still a far cry from the GFC of 2008, market participants have already termed it as a “mini banking crisis”.

Clearly, such a treacherous and murky global economic landscape doesn’t promise an auspicious start to the new fiscal for India. One aspect which is apparent though is that the theme of “higher for longer” is set to play out for both retail inflation and interest rates. Despite the turbulence in the banking sector, three major central banks – Fed, ECB and BoE have already hiked rates in the current month and have not provided any clear indication that they are over with such hikes and close to a pivot. In our view, the stance is unlikely to be different at this stage in the case of RBI MPC when they convene on 6, April.

Not just the headline CPI inflation which saw a fresh spurt to around 6.5 percent in Jan-Feb’23 due to a cereal induced fresh bout of food inflation but core inflation also continues to be well entrenched at over 6 percent. Not to speak about the “risk-off” theme in the global markets which increases the vulnerabilities on the currency front. In our opinion, a 25 bps hike in April is on the cards and it may also be a challenge for the MPC to announce a “pause” given the current environment.

Such persistent headwinds notwithstanding, the steady momentum in domestic economic momentum is reflected in the latest Feb-23 print of Acuité Macroeconomic Performance index (AMEP index) that saw a YoY growth of 5.9 percent and 2.0 percent MoM. On a cumulative basis for the first eleven months of the fiscal (Apr-Feb’23), the average AMEP index has risen by 13.6 percent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal albeit that was partly supported by the base factor i.e. the lockdown from the second Covid wave.

While India’s GDP growth decelerated to 4.4 percent YoY in Q3 FY23 from 6.3 percent YoY in Q2, sequentially, GDP expanded by a healthy 3.5 percent QoQ, better than the pre pandemic average (over a 5-year period) of 2.1 percent QoQ observed in Q3. Economic factors that have shaped the recovery in FY23 include the strength in urban consumption and the strong pace of Government expenditure.

The final GDP growth for FY23 therefore, is unlikely to deviate much from the advance estimates of 7.0 percent. Looking ahead, the world economy is clearly poised for a slowdown although global growth outcomes may be better than expected given the incoming data prints. While Indian merchandise exports will continue to face the heat, the current strength in services exports offer comfort.

Needless to mention, public sector capital expenditure will stand as a key pillar of India’s medium term growth story. Union Budget 2023 has hiked the overall budget for capital expenditure sharply to Rs. 10 Lakh Crore. Among other drivers of growth, pace of private capex recovery may remain sluggish amidst global uncertainties and with the access to funding particularly overseas funding more challenging.

Urban consumption, which is still performing relatively better, may show some fatigue (especially for goods) as pent-up demand wanes and transmission of cumulative past rate hikes by RBI is completed. We expect a recovery in rural demand post the Rabi season; for now, we can hope the “El Nino” factor will not be significant enough to disrupt the consistency of the monsoon and the moderating trajectory of the inflation chart. India should be in a position to notch up a 6 percent GDP growth in FY24 despite the “higher for longer” phenomenon if weather Gods are supportive.

—The author, Suman Chowdhury, is Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research. The views expressed are personal.