Modi 2.0: Vichar overtakes Vikas

Updated : May 30, 2020 09:08 AM IST

If the promise of Achche Din riding on development (Vikas) plank was the hallmark of the first five years of Modi Government, the first year saw an aggressive ideological (Vichar) positioning with ‘Atma Nirbharta’ (self-reliance) as the motto.
