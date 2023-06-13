Mind Matters: I'M A SURVIVOR | My whole life, I had been very physically fit. I was a 400 metre and a 110 metre hurdle champ. I loved basketball, badminton, cross-country running, scuba diving and horse riding. Importantly, I had always appreciated how difficult it is to regain a high level of fitness once one slacks off, so I had never slacked off. Now, in an odd, unsolicited twist of fate, I now have to rebuild my physical ability after major physical damage. Rebuilding is even tougher than I had thought.

I continued to believe I was in Istanbul. I could see Istanbul out of the hospital window next to my bed in the post trauma ward at Paddington, London. It had now been three weeks since my near-death accident. My imagination and reality continued a raging debate.

Byzantine Memories Of Byzantium