Mind Matters: I'M A SURVIVOR | My whole life, I had been very physically fit. I was a 400 metre and a 110 metre hurdle champ. I loved basketball, badminton, cross-country running, scuba diving and horse riding. Importantly, I had always appreciated how difficult it is to regain a high level of fitness once one slacks off, so I had never slacked off. Now, in an odd, unsolicited twist of fate, I now have to rebuild my physical ability after major physical damage. Rebuilding is even tougher than I had thought.
I continued to believe I was in Istanbul. I could see Istanbul out of the hospital window next to my bed in the post trauma ward at Paddington, London. It had now been three weeks since my near-death accident. My imagination and reality continued a raging debate.
Byzantine Memories Of Byzantium
My father gave me my phone, probably ten days too early. I went through my innumerable messages and decided I should start responding to my friends and family. An old friend from Amsterdam was in London for a few days, and as he usually did, messaged to see if I was free for dinner. I told him about my accident. But when he said he wanted to visit me in hospital, I said I was in Istanbul and he could visit me in a few days when I returned to London. My imagination was winning the debate.