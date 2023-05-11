Midair Musings: An aviation veteran's take on what does it take for an airline to revive

For airlines, as with any business, cash is a lifeblood. Indeed it is famously said that airlines are great till one figures out the difference between gross and net cash-flow.

What a difference a few years can make. In 2021, one of India’s oldest low cost airlines GoFirst, indicated to the street that it planned to go public. That very airline declared insolvency this week. The insolvency filing was preceded by a press release where the airline blamed their engine supplier for their woes. Specifically, the failure to deliver reliable engines and the failure to comply with an arbitration order.

As a result, the airline had over 50 percent of its fleet grounded and suspended operations with the announcement. Management maintains that the suspension of operations is temporary and that the airline will fly again. Even so, the numbers are humbling. They reveal an airline under significant stress. As more details emerge after the insolvency filing, the question on several minds is: what does it take for an airline to revive?

Airlines: complex, capital intensive and chaotic