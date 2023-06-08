CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsMidair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky high demand currently in India

Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India

Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Satyendra Pandey  Jun 8, 2023 12:20:01 PM IST (Published)

As airlines go into the monsoon season the natural call of action based on historical patterns is to reduce flights rather than increase flights. And come October and come September one is already looking at a supply demand mismatch. Fares are bound to reflect the same.

With an estimated 8 percent capacity shortfall between the number of flights India’s airlines planned to fly and the number of flights being flown airfares are on an upward trajectory. The situation reached a stage where the government called a meeting of airlines and told them to “self-regulate” – a mechanism that is being questioned to say the least.  However, near term airfares continue to rise and outrage abounds.

Even so, there is no tapering of demand. Flyers continue to take to the skies. Booking flights for later dates is still within a reasonable range but mention this in a debate and the very definition of reasonable is questioned. This because of behavioural dynamics and because the market has been led to believe that low airfares are a norm and not the exception.
Also ReadCivil aviation ministry tells airlines to monitor spike in airfares on certain routes
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X