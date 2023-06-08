As airlines go into the monsoon season the natural call of action based on historical patterns is to reduce flights rather than increase flights. And come October and come September one is already looking at a supply demand mismatch. Fares are bound to reflect the same.

With an estimated 8 percent capacity shortfall between the number of flights India’s airlines planned to fly and the number of flights being flown airfares are on an upward trajectory. The situation reached a stage where the government called a meeting of airlines and told them to “self-regulate” – a mechanism that is being questioned to say the least. However, near term airfares continue to rise and outrage abounds.