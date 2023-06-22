The order also positions Indigo to continue to leverage its strengths including being at the right market, with the right product and the right costs.

Months of speculation was building up in Indian aviation. The topic in question was a new aircraft order by India’s largest airline, Indigo. And sure enough with the announcement of 500 firm orders, Indigo brought the crescendo to a climax and firmly signalled its belief in the India market potential. Not to mention its intention to continue to be a player of significance for years to come.