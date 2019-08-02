Meet the Goan who rose to become New York jeweller-watchmaker, Harry Winston’s principal designer

Very few brands have such an illustrious history and legacy as the New York-based House of Harry Winston. Harry Winston, the founder, is often described as the King of Diamonds who revolutionized the fine-jewellery and high-end watchmaking businesses, way back in 1932. Like most kings, Winston had a knight, who helped him reach new design milestones and heights: Ambaji V. Shinde, who is sometimes referred to as the Indian-born ‘designer to the stars’. His iconic designs have been worn by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, right down to Gwyneth Paltrow.

So influential were the designs by this emblematic designer in the worlds of haute joaillerie and watches that Harry Winston continues to use his sketches as an inspiration even years later. In the contemporary world of global auctions, Shinde’s designs sell for millions of dollars.

On my recent travel to New York, I explored the legacy of this Indian in New York, at the Smithsonian Institute’s The Harry Winston Gallery, and through his generous donation of over 5,000 original renderings to the Gemological Institute of America. His renderings, many bequeathed to the Smithsonian Institute, are works of art — meticulous, detailed and evocative, beautiful.

So, who is Ambaji V. Shinde?

He was born to a humble bangle-maker in Goa in 1918 and was considered a brilliant student of art. Shinde went on to pursue a degree in arts at Mumbai’s famous JJ College of Arts. He began his career as a painter, before eventually training as a jewellery designer under some of Mumbai’s old-time jewellers. Nanubhai Jhaveri, the Mumbai-based purveyor of parures (a set of various items of matching jewellery, which rose to popularity in 17th century Europe), turban pins and pearl ropes to royalty—hired him to design a set of coronation jewels for Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad of Baroda, in 1938. In his stint with Nanubhai, he created pieces for the Maharajas of Porbandar and Dhar and the Nizam of Hyderabad, who was once the wealthiest man in the world.

During that era, Jhaveri was known to do brisk business with Van Cleef and Arpels, as well as Harry Winston. Winston met Shinde for the first time in the early 1950s, on a visit to the store to purchase a necklace from the baguette-cut diamond collection.

The evolution of the Winston-Shinde story

Impressed by his design aesthetics, Winston—a passionate lover of both diamonds and design—offered Shinde a position in the firm’s design atelier in New York. Shinde, who hadn’t until then stepped foot outside India, left the country for the first time in 1955, without his wife (who was too frail to travel) and his six children. He travelled first to Switzerland as he couldn’t land a US visa. Three years after working out of the Geneva branch, the designer arrived in New York to work under Harry Winston’s then head designer, Nevdon Koumriyan. Things weren’t quite great between the two and the Indian designer returned home to his wife, to take on freelance jobs.

In his conversations with Reema Keswani, who authored Shinde Jewels, a definitive book on the designer’s legacy, somewhat like this: “He (Nevdon) was an engraver, carpenter, jewellery designer… he dabbled in everything. He didn’t like me. I think he was upset that Mr Winston had chosen me instead of a more established European designer, as would befit the legendary house of Winston.”

A gradual evolution of jewellery design and the establishment of a creative partnership between Shinde and Winston began in 1966 when he was appointed the head jewellery designer for Harry Winston in New York. What he created in his 40 years with Harry Winston is a legacy that fires the belly of aspiring designers at Harry Winston even today. Ronald Winston, the third generation of the Winston family, says, “Ambaji was a unique talent, an artist in his own right, who can provide renderings of settings virtually on the spot. Even the most prized designers usually need 24 hours to come back with something. Ambaji could do it right in front of the client, while we waited. And he could provide alternatives, discuss the logistics and the price.”

Over the years, Shinde’s designs have been worn by some of the world’s most glamorous people – from King Farouk of Egypt to the Queen of England, besides the Indian royalty. The House of Harry Winston in New York has an extensive archive of his designs, which number 100,000 and remain an incredible source of inspiration for the brand’s designers even today.

A way with gemstones

The legendary designer had a way with beautiful stones, an art he picked up in Mumbai, from India’s legacy designers who were celebrated the world-over for their finesse in setting gemstones and diamonds within complicated pieces of jewellery.

Shinde, much like them, knew exactly how the gemstones needed to be assembled to reveal their optimum brilliance. He always let the gemstones dictate the setting of a piece. Collectors and connoisseurs love his jewels because they fuse ornate, whimsical Indian design sensibilities effortlessly with the simple elegance of the classy Harry Winston pieces.

As the head of Harry Winston’s design, refashioning precious stones that once belonged to Indian monarchs was a significant part of his job profile. By the time of his retirement in December 2001, he had produced over a hundred thousand designs for the House of Harry Winston, in addition to a similar number completed for freelance commissions. According to Francois Curiel, chairman of Christie’s luxury group, “Shinde was much more than a designer. Today in our auctions, a Shinde piece commands a premium for the intrinsic value of the stones. He brought a new dimension to jewellery design due to his exceptional understanding of how stones could be assembled, as if they were suspended in mid-air. He designed a line of unique necklaces and, later earrings and bracelets, which have been often imitated but never duplicated.”

Shinde’s design philosophy sets him apart from the rest, which is why his name will always find a place in history among the greats in the world of jewellery making. Two years post his retirement, Shinde died in his New York apartment at 85. Browsing through his book Shinde Jewels, I come across this gem: “I have explored jewellery design as art. Nature has given us so much that I see jewellery everywhere.”

Shinde’s epoch-making designs

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor wearing The Star of Independence

The Star of Independence Necklace for Elizabeth Taylor: The House of Harry Winston would go down in history for the most talked-about love story of the 20th century, celebrated with one of Shinde’s first significant creations. In 1966, he designed a necklace featuring 69.42carat pear-shaped diamond, for Richard Burton as his gift to Elizabeth Taylor. It later came to be known as the Taylor-Burton diamond—it was cut from a rough South African diamond weighing 240.80 carats that were purchased by Harry Winston. The Star of Independence, with a 75.52-carat flawless pear-shaped diamond, was valued at $4 million in 1975.

Centennial Tiara for Harry Winston: In 1990, Shinde designed the centennial tiara for Harry Winston, commemorating the 100 years of the brand. It featured the rarest of seven intensely saturated coloured diamonds with a total weight of 100 carats and was valued at over $43 million at that time.

The Wreath Necklace, an iconic Shinde design used even today by Harry Winston

Wreath Necklace: Of all the pieces Shinde has designed, perhaps the most fêted is the Wreath Necklace—the Winston atelier’s signature piece, which the brand sells even today. It has 150.24 carats of diamonds. When Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar in 1999, she wore a Shinde-designed delicately fringed diamond choker, borrowed from Harry Winston. It’s believed that her father bought her the $175,000 choker to commemorate the win.

Harry Winston’s contemporary collection that celebrates Ambaji V. Shinde’s legacy

Harry Winston The Premier Shinde Collection

The Premier Shinde Collection: In 2015, Harry Winston launched three rose-gold watches in its Premier Shinde Collection. The exclusive timepieces are adorned with decorative dials that reinterpret Shinde’s designs from the brand’s archives. The dials feature motifs that merge and represent two of his classic designs, a necklace and a tiara. The tiara design fans up from the bottom of the dial and the necklace design cascade down from the top of the dial made up of interlocking links. The bezel is set with 57 brilliant-cut diamonds. Each watch has an open sapphire crystal case-back on a glossy black alligator strap.

The Premier Shinde Collection

The Ladies Premier Lotus Watch: This diamond-studded jewellery has lotus blossom engraved and set with diamonds, on the dial. It is inspired by Shinde’s design from the 1960s, in which he explored the beauty of the lotus, blended with the classic Harry Winston aesthetic.

Ultimate Adornments collection

Ultimate Adornments by Harry Winston: This 40-piece collection, launched in 2012, explores motifs from different costumes and adornments from across the world for the design of the watches and jewellery. It has been directly inspired by the archival drawings of Shinde and his incredible sketches of Caftan-inspired necklaces.

Lily Cluster

Lily Cluster Jewels: The famous Harry Winston ‘cluster’ design is Shinde’s handiwork and is constantly reused and reinterpreted by the atelier’s designers. The cluster freed the diamonds from their heavy metal settings of the past. Shinde mixed pear, marquise and round cut diamonds, all set in light platinum claws, in the form of a wreath. The 2018 Lily Cluster is a contemporary take. The sculptural, open curves of the stylised lily are enhanced by round and marquise cut diamonds. The lily, as a motif, is drawn from Harry Winston's design legacy. Hand-drawn sketches dating back to 1947 reveal the clean interlocking shapes of lily petals.

The Mini-Twist: Part of Shinde’s legacy includes pieces featuring marquise and brilliant-cut diamonds set in twisted gold cables, reminiscent of the once lush vegetation in his native India. The 2018-edition Mini-Twist Watch is meant to mimic leaves that climb a vine, but in this case that vine takes the shape of a flexible 18-karat gold chain. The leaves are set with three brilliant-cut diamonds each, fastened in a precise way to not show any trace of metal between them.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.