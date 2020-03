American writer Mark Twain is believed to have said: "History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes." Perhaps, no other group of individuals have appropriated this phrase to the extent than those who work in financial markets.

Comparisons with the past are useful because they help us draw parallels. If what is happening now, has happened before, can we use the past as a guide to what happens next ? It is too tempting, not to compare, isn't it?

The crisis, the political landscape, the market structure, the response - they may all be different in every crisis, but what remains constant is human nature. In a way, the market itself remains constant. Ed Seykota, the legendary commodities trader who was featured in the book Market Wizards, once observed, "The markets are the same now as they were five to ten years ago because they keep changing – just like they did then."

Okay, so having established that there may be some merit in looking at market history, let us get down to it. Which crash of the past can we compare the current sell-off to? 1998, 1987, 1970s, 1929-1932?

To me, it is the one episode missing from the list above, that is most similar to what we are seeing now -- the 2008 global financial crisis. We saw severe market dislocations back then, and we are seeing them now. Back then, we saw, what we believed was unprecedented action from Central Banks and governments and we are seeing that response now. Only difference – it is coming in double the amount and half the time.

So let us consider the comparison for a moment.

We find ourselves back in time, in late October 2008. Rewind the clock a little over 11 years, this is what happened to the S&P-500 back then.

On August 11, 2008, the S&P-500 was at 1,313. It started a near vertical fall from there. In two months, it fell 36 percent to 838 by October 10, 2008. Then we started getting some serious bounces. Below are three of those bounces:

S&P-500 - The big bounces in 2008

October 10 to October 14: 839 to 1,044 (24.4%)

October 28 to November 04: 845 to 1,007 (27.4%)

November 21 to January 06: 741 to 943 (27.2%)

After January 2009, there were no big bounces. The S&P-500 fell another 29% to the lowest level of 666 on March 06, 2009. That was the bottom. Over the next 1 year, by March 2010, the index jumped 75%. And by March 2011, it was up 99% from its level 2 years ago.

So where are we now?

In 2020, the S&P-500 made a high 3,393 on February 19. It fell 35% to a low of 2,191 on March 23. And then last week we saw the big bounce. From 2,191 on March 23, it bounced 20% to 2,637 over the next 3 days.

So is this it? If you believe 2008 is the template to follow, then the answer is a firm no. If 2008 is the template, then what we saw last week was the first bounce, which will get sold into. If 2008 is the template, we are just starting slow and painful period of trying to find a bottom.

As I start to wind down, let me emphasise - no one knows. All one can do is remain alive to the possibilities and one must do that.

And since 'no one knows', as an investor, one must also NOT wait for the absolute bottom.

For me, the takeaway of this look back is this - buy high quality businesses with strong long-term earnings visibility, slowly. Don't exhaust all your cash in one go. But buy you must.

More later.