Mapping the rise of live streaming driven creator economy in India Updated : May 06, 2021 05:35:25 IST The internet has generated many opportunities for creative people to make money online. This is the era of the creator economy, and it is markedly different from what went before. The advent of talented content creators has spawned a whole new economy, one that is at a nascent stage in India but is expected to only grow. Published : May 06, 2021 05:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply