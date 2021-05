The formation of the Hemanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam marks a new milestone in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s quest to carve out a “Congress-Mukt Bharat”. There are two distinct strategies the party is adopting as it moves ahead to occupy political space across the length and breadth of the country, first by building coalitions with a dominant local force; and, the second adopt leaders from other parties into its fold.

Installation of the Hemanta Sarma regime in Assam is the latest assertion of the second prong of this strategy as BJP down-selected this strongman from Assam, who cut his political teeth in Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) drawn as he was into the vortex of the Assam agitation and then groomed as a leader as an understudy to stalwarts in the Indian National Congress.

Well, this is not a new discovery. Unable to vault over the hurdles placed by his mentor and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in the race for Assam leadership, ahead of the 2016 assembly election, Sarma shifted allegiance from the Grand Old Party to the BJP. The rest as the saying goes is history.

What is new is a perceptible shift in strategy of the BJP that acquired political strength just before the turn of the century by reinventing as a party that was no longer its experience of being ‘untouchables’ in 1996.

Jolted by the closing of the ranks by parties opposed to the BJP and its ideology, forcing Atal Behari Vajpayee to resign as Prime Minister after 13 days in office, the BJP began scouting for partners. Ironically, two of those who stood by the BJP then, the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), have now snapped the ties.

Having realised it needs partners in this journey, the BJP under the leadership of Lal Krishna Advani, engaged in a deft political work and wove a tapestry of 23 parties who went on to comprise the National Democratic Alliance, which in 1998 came to occupy the seat of government in New Delhi. For the sake of accommodating allies of the likes of Samata Party of George Fernandes and Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee, the BJP consciously kept aside three issues—Abrogation of Article 370, Construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Uniform Civil Code.

Since then much water has flown across River Yamuna, in Delhi or the trickle it carries during most part of the year. Today, the BJP leadership emerged as the leading political party in the country with governments in at least 16 states/union territories either on its own or in coalition.

In Bihar, the party runs a coalition government under Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) as it does in Meghalaya and Puducherry being the latest. Interestingly, the BJP Chief in the Union Territory, A Namasivayam who crossed over from the Congress was a contender for post of Chief Minister now occupied by N Rangaswamy, who floated his own All India NR Congress in 2011 and later extended support to Modi government 1.0.

Wherever feasible the BJP leadership is opting for the other model by inducting political leaders from other parties and giving them positions of importance in the government and the organisation.

It is in the later part of the Vajpayee-Advani era that seed of such crossover was implanted by accommodating from other parties leaders with little or no prior demonstrable commitment to the party ideology.

One of the first movers was former Union Minister SS Ahluwalia who went on to become the Chief Whip and Deputy Leader of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha. Ahluwalia earned his spurs as a Congress member of the backbench vociferous brigade. He was selected to serve as a Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Narasimha Rao Government, a portfolio he held in the Narendra Modi government too.

The trickle from Congress continued and among the early convert was Najma Heptulla, who joined the BJP in 2004 after remaining with the Indian National Congress for some two decades holding the office of Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

In 2007, she was fielded by the BJP against Congress-led UPA candidate Hamid Ansari in the vice-presidential election and after spending years on the opposition benches, she was accommodated a Cabinet Minister in Narendra Modi Government 1.0 government. Currently, she is the Governor in Manipur.

While there are a number of political leaders in various states who joined the BJP from the Congress and others parties, one of the significant movements of recent times is Jyotiraditya Scindia.

A former Union Minister in the previous Manmohan Singh Government, Jyotiraditya Scindia fell foul with the party over denial of adequate space in Madhya Pradesh and the party. Of course, Scindia is no stranger to the party with his grandmother, Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia a founder of the BJP and paternal aunts Vasundhra and Yashodra, as prominent members of the party.

In the north, former Union Minister Birender Singh of Haryana too shares similar history, from the Congress to the BJP and becoming a minister too in both regimes.

Vijay Bahuguna, son of legendary Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, once Congress Chief Minister of Uttrakhand came over to the BJP while his sister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a UP Congress office-bearer is now a BJP MP from Allahabad. Similarly, former Congress Minister Satpal Rawat is a Minister in BJP-led Uttrakhand Government.

Today, the number of prominent non-BJP/RSS origin members is growing and added to the list is once Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee’s right-hand Suvendu Adhikari, now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The approach in the Northeast too has changed. For instance, in Arunachal Pradesh, Gegong Apang, one of the longest-serving Chief Minister in the country broke from the Congress to float Arunachal Congress, joined hand with Vajpayee government with his son Omak serving as a Minister at the Centre. Having been outmaneuvered by his Deputy Mukut Mithi in 1999, he later joined the BJP and drifted into political wilderness.

Today, in the state, Pema Khandu is heading a BJP Government. He too is from the Congress stables, followed the footsteps of his Chief Minister father Dorjee Khandu of the Congress. Elsewhere in the region, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh too is from the Congress.

While purists in the BJP tied with an umbilical cord to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh may frown over the development, those practicing realpolitik would interpret it as pragmatic. Politics after all is the art of possible.

—KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.