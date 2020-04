We are currently going through a rough phase due to the global pandemic. Understanding the magnitude of the situation, authorities across the globe declared lockdowns and still continue to follow strict safety actions.

While you are home during the lockdown, it can also mean that your vehicle could be in your garage for a good few weeks’ time. We do not take our vehicles on the road much or only in case of emergencies. So, when it comes to insurance and vehicles, most people think about the renewal process taking into consideration the current scenario of lockdown and not expecting any claims for on-road accidents.However, even during a lockdown it is advisable to have your vehicle covered from damage, for instance keeping your vehicle still for a long time can lead to engine and gear-box issues.

While we talk about motor insurance during a lock, one question that commonly comes to our mind is how to make a claim, or whether it is possible to make a claim during the lockdown.

The answer is yes. Digital is the way forward, and many new age-insurers have been following this for quite some time now. Also, traditional insurance providers are also on the digital route now and evolving to the need of the hour.

Customers can make the claims online or by calling the insurer. There are multiple channels provided and measures taken by insurers so that the customers are not left unanswered about their queries.

For instance, customers can directly connect with the insurance provider through call or email. Some insurers are providing personalised claim process by guiding the customers on how to submit their documents and pictures online.Sometimes, the response may be delayed under the present circumstances as companies are working remotely. Still, it is best advised to file your claim and not wait for the lockdown to end.

In case of accidents, self-inspection provided by insurers works the best. To claim, the customer has to only take photographs of the vehicle through the link shared by the insurer, and the insurer will get back with an estimate. The insurers are giving their complete attention to claims and they regularly keep their customers updated on the status of repairs as workshops are closed now.

Another, important aspect is going completely digital or contactless. In times of a global crisis, life ahead would see major changes in purchase behaviour wherever physical intervention is required. Hence, new age insurers are now providing no touch or contact-less services, through an online seamless experience.

These are undoubtedly very difficult days for people all around the globe, and it is easy to forget important things. To ensure there is no compromise on your motor insurance here are few tips to help you keep your vehicle healthy.

Check your vehicle continuously: one can start the vehicle engine and A/C once on every 3-4 days so that the battery and engine do not give you trouble after the lockdown. Move the vehicle forward and backwards so that the tyres are rotated.

Remember to pay or renew your insurance: it can be done online, and most insurers help with the step-by-step process

Being an owner of a vehicle, it is important to remember to be responsible during this time and to use your car only in case of an emergency, while also renewing your insurance on time to keep your vehicle protected.