Authored by Amit Agarwal

The slashing of stamp duty by the Maharashtra government to 2 percent until December 2020 and to 3 percent between January 2021– March 2021 is a good step forward to encourage residential sales.

It would give the desired support to both the real estate sector in the state as well as homebuyers. Although it is temporary, this is a strong booster into the dampened market sentiment and should help in reviving sales. In effect, the time-bound nature of the move would hasten the decision-making process for the fence-sitters which would translate into faster turnaround time for the sector’s recovery.

Currently, the Maharashtra government charges a 6 percent stamp duty against a total cost of the flat and one percent stamp duty or Rs 30,000 registration, whichever is lower. The move to reduce stamp duty would be a laudable one, especially in Maharashtra where cities such as Mumbai have sky-high prices.

It would help to reduce the piled-up property inventory in the market and make "affordable" housing more meaningful.

Interestingly, the timing of this move could not be better as it comes closely after a sizeable reduction in the repo rates. The reduced borrowing cost coupled with an almost negligible transaction cost and discounts offered by developers creates a great opportunity for serious buyers to make a purchase. The timing is also perfect as it might provide the much-anticipated fillip during the onset of the festive season.

Homebuyers have already been dealing with a double whammy of delayed possessions and on-going rent for the properties they are currently residing in. An important point to note here is that stamp duty and registration charges come as a transaction cost and not a one-time cost.

For instance, if a house in Maharashtra costs Rs 2 crore, the money that is paid on top of it (registration & stamp) is lost to the buyer. If the property is resold, the new buyer has to invest in the transaction cost again. Therefore, a reduction in stamp duty would mean a huge comparative saving for the homebuyer contributing to a positive impact on sales in real estate.

Apart from the obvious homebuyer benefits, this initiative would help the government generate revenue on account of increased registrations after a very severe blow that the sector has been dealing with. Affordable and mid-segment properties, which are already in great demand will experience maximum traction from it.

Should this work well like it is expected to, other states might follow suit and the real estate sector could observe an overwhelming response as homebuyers will feel compelled to not procrastinate their buying decision any longer. It is a massive savings back into their pocket.

COVID-19 has ironically brought many fence-sitters to close transactions as the situation is favorable to them with more supply and less demand.

Measures adopted by state governments could add further impetus to measures announced by the central government such as the RBI moratorium, reduction in repo rate, and loan facilities.

This combined with loan perks by individual banks could go a long way in bringing real estate up to speed at a much faster rate. The sector is not battling the Covid-19 crisis alone but has been sized down by multiple policy changes (demonetization, NBFC crisis, GST, etc.) in a very short period. It is hard to bring down a sector as huge as real estate.

It will therefore require numerous measures by industry bodies and government to bring it to its former glory. I see a lot of those in different stages of development. If the measures are in the interest of the homebuyer, there is no way that the sector can't bounce back to its former glory.