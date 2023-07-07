The Narendra Modi government which is mulling Uniform Civil Code (UCC) must sit up and take notice of this Madras High Court verdict on marital property rights which would go a long way in women emancipation.

Case 1: Women's right on marital property

In an avant-garde judgement, the Madras High Court in Kannaian Naidu and others v Kamsala Ammal and others has strengthened the hands of married women by allowing them to claim 50 percent share of property acquired by their husbands.

The Court did so despite there being a law that recognises the concept of community property or marital property as prevailing in the USA. It set the record straight by saying there is no reason why it cannot be done in the interest of equity as it is not forbidden by the law. As it is, such a practice is prevalent only in the state of Goa under the Portuguese law extended to it by its colonisers.

The Narendra Modi government which is mulling Uniform Civil Code (UCC) must sit up and take notice of this verdict which would go a long way in women emancipation. It passionately batted for women particularly homemakers who work full time to make the lives of their husbands and children comfortable.

The law in most of the states in the US, post-marital properties acquired by husband and wife needed to be neatly split two ways on divorce. This is as it should be. Incidentally, it would also be conducive to discouraging divorces at the drop of the hat.

Case 2: No service tax on user development fee collected from fliers

The Supreme Court on May 19, held that no service tax was leviable on user development fees collected by Airport authority, being a statutory levy.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) had entered into joint venture agreement with the Airports Authority of India, a corporate body created by the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, which enjoined on it the obligation to collect a “development fee” of Rs. 100/- for every departing domestic passenger and Rs. 600/- for every departing international passenger at the concerned airports for a period of 48 months.

The Apex Court disabused the notion that GST or its earlier avatar service tax was leviable on all collections made by a service provider. Was there a benefit accruing to the fliers from this statutory levy? The answer was a categorical no. Since no benefit accrued to the fliers, there was no services rendered by DIAL to the fliers.

This judgement is seminal as it lays down the law that statutory levies not by way of user charges is not amenable to GST. Obviously, there cannot be GST on income tax collected by the central government nor on fines or penalties imposed by service providers.

Case 3: Difference between fire loss claimed and allowed by insurer is business loss

In Nishant Krishna vs JCIT matter, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Patna, on May 17, held that where the insurer only settles partially the loss arising out of fire, the difference should be allowed in income tax assessment as a genuine business loss. In this case, the insurer had left about Rs 4.80 lakh unsettled as in the opinion of the surveyor to that extent the loss claim was overstated.

The Tribunal held that the insurer or surveyor’s assessment wasn’t sacrosanct and if the assessing officer under the income tax law is satisfied that indeed the settlement by the insurer was for a lesser amount than the actual loss, he should allow such short settlement as a genuine business loss.

It is also possible that the insured had taken a fire policy for just Rs 5 lac whereas the actual loss was Rs 10 lakh. In such circumstances obviously the insurer would pay only Rs 5 lakh maximum. That doesn’t mean the remaining Rs 5 lac loss didn’t take place. Therefore, it must be allowed as a business loss.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

