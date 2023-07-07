4 Min Read
The Narendra Modi government which is mulling Uniform Civil Code (UCC) must sit up and take notice of this Madras High Court verdict on marital property rights which would go a long way in women emancipation.
Case 1: Women's right on marital property
In an avant-garde judgement, the Madras High Court in Kannaian Naidu and others v Kamsala Ammal and others has strengthened the hands of married women by allowing them to claim 50 percent share of property acquired by their husbands.
The Court did so despite there being a law that recognises the concept of community property or marital property as prevailing in the USA. It set the record straight by saying there is no reason why it cannot be done in the interest of equity as it is not forbidden by the law. As it is, such a practice is prevalent only in the state of Goa under the Portuguese law extended to it by its colonisers.