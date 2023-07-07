The Narendra Modi government which is mulling Uniform Civil Code (UCC) must sit up and take notice of this Madras High Court verdict on marital property rights which would go a long way in women emancipation.

Case 1: Women's right on marital property

In an avant-garde judgement, the Madras High Court in Kannaian Naidu and others v Kamsala Ammal and others has strengthened the hands of married women by allowing them to claim 50 percent share of property acquired by their husbands.