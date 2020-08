As an investment manager, we are inundated with multiple pitches of unlisted companies – companies that showcase their exciting growth prospects and their execution track-record. However, I wish there was a pitch of a PSU, which most people would not even have heard of.

In the last 10 years, revenues have surged 20x (from Rs 625 crore to approximately Rs 12,000 crore).

Their profits have also kept pace from about Rs 100 crore to my guestimate of approximately Rs 2,500 crore in FY20 in the last 10 years. At this scale of profits, they would be among the top 50 profitable listed public companies in India.

Their net profit margins are an enviable 21-23 percent (just a perspective, the world’s largest listed company – Apple has net profit margins in that region).

Less than 500 employees run this company.

There is no capex involved, and hardly any working capital needed to run the business and,

Lastly, it is regulated monopoly.

I trust this pitch must have caught your attention! My guess is with this frenetic growth rate, super-normal profit margins, with no competition, this company – if listed would be placed among the top 25 listed companies in India! So which company is this?

The company I am talking about is Kerala Lottery! Over 79 million lottery tickets are sold every week in the state which has a population of 33 million! The state's share of non-tax revenue from sale of state lotteries has increased to 80.5 percent in FY17, compared to 38 percent in FY01 and 13.4 percent in FY81, and given the continued surge in sale of Kerala (FY17 revenues were Rs 7,400 crore), the share of lotteries for state finances must have gone up even further!

Rs 12,000 crore spent on lotteries is manifestation of hope for a section of society that believes that paying an option premium (Rs 30-40 per ticket) for a possibility that it can translate oneself to instant gratification of earning maybe Rs 50 lakh (post taxes) – payoff if one gets incredibly lucky is significantly large, however the odds of the payoff coming true are truly one in a million! (My guess is about 100 people get lucky every week of the about 8 crore tickets bought every week). There are close to 80 lakh households in Kerala, and while lotteries may be more prevalent in certain section of societies, per household spend in a year on lotteries now is at a staggering level of approximately Rs 15,000 per year, not a small sum!

Again, to get a perspective, I searched online for few category sales in Kerala. In FY18, NRI deposits went up by Rs 17,500 crore (these are relatively affluent non resident Keralites sending monies back home), even the overall deposit increase by resident Keralites in FY18 was approximately Rs 17,000 crore. Another addiction which Keralite has taken a fancy is alcohol, which sold Rs 14,500 crore in FY19. Medicine sales in state of Kerala are in range of Rs 8,000 crore!

If we contrast this with another avenue of financial savings – equity mutual funds see a net inflow of approximately Rs 1,500 crore last year. While payoffs in equities in near-term vary widely, we have seen in the last 20-25 years, that prospects of significant wealth creation move up materially as holding horizon moves beyond 10 years!

Which brings me to power of incentives – distribution margin for a lottery to agent is as follows: for a ticket priced at Rs 30, the agent gets a commission of Rs 5.80, in case the ticket wins, 10 percent of prize money for ticket holder goes to the agent! Contrast this 20 percent + distribution margins in a "pull product" to margins that most mutual fund distributors make in a “push product”, which gets regulated in “bps”!

The observations above are not to malign any industry or its stake-holders, but a reflection on how as a society, our choices are showing an increasing proclivity to instant richness with very low odds, compared to higher payoffs of delayed wealth creation!

While as a person, these choices of very high payoff, for the small price we pay in lotteries may seem rational, however as a society if bulk of our savings and capital is spent on instant richness schemes, as a society we will be poorer!

The author is executive vice president and senior fund manager (equities) at Kotak Mutual Fund. Data cited in this article are from various media articles, and are used more to bring out a perspective, rather than claiming to be an accurate source of various industry data-points.