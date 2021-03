The knives are out over the vaccine, or at the least, a needling kind of diplomacy has begun. After a sweet spell, difficulties have arisen between India and Britain over supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while Britain confronts the European Union nearer south over supply of one vaccine, approval for another.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) was committed to supplying 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the UK to meet its current shortfall. That half happened. Britain has been sent five million doses while another five million are said to have been delayed by production difficulties. This in turn has set back Britain’s vaccination drive by at least a month. In this business, a month is a long time.

And five million doses is a lot of doses to not send to a small country in the midst of the vaccination drive at a record pace. Whatever the production issues at SII, this export has already meant five million fewer doses in India stepping up its own vaccination drive at speed now. That's enough doses to inoculate every adult in a mid-sized town facing a renewed spread of the virus.

India is already at 29 percent of the peak infections reported on September 17 last year. And given the concentration of the spread in only some states, primarily Maharashtra, the virus is advancing again with alarming rapidity. It’s time for India to put up its own defences in place, not to export them. The export of 10 million doses was agreed earlier, and half of that sent when India seemed miraculously to have put COVID behind. The resurgence changes all that.

British ministers and officials are lobbying actively for the remaining agreed supply to be speeded up. Officials don't want Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India in the midst of a media and public outcry over failing supplies from India, particularly if that leads also to rising cases past the present low numbers. Such a dispute would overshadow entirely the trade deal and other agreements that are being prepared for grand announcement through the course of the visit.

Without naming the UK, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union would consider cutting the supply of vaccines to countries that do not share their own production with the EU. The reference to the UK was obvious.

"We want to see reciprocity and proportionality in exports, and we are ready to use whatever tool we need to deliver on that," von der Leyen said at a press conference Wednesday. "This is about making sure that Europe gets its fair share."

Over the last six weeks, she said, the EU has exported 41 million doses to 33 countries. "This shows that Europe is trying to make international cooperation work," she said. "But open roads run in both directions. And this is why we need to ensure that there is reciprocity and proportionality."

Without that, she said, "we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness."

That threat stands compounded by the UK’s controversial rollout of the Pfizer vaccine in the first phase. Departing from Pfizer’s own guidelines, the UK decided to space out the period between the first and the second dose from a month to three months, to give more people protection from a first dose. A timely second jab now for millions who have received the first jab is now at risk.

Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that is being manufactured in Belgium, home to the European Commission and to leading EU institutions. A slowdown in supply has been reported already after Pfizer too, like the SII, reported a slowdown in production. Few details are available about the slowdown in production at a time when it was expected to peak.

The shadow of Brexit has fallen early, and heavily, over the confrontation over vaccines developing between the UK and the EU. Over foods of varying kinds that has hit British and European homes already. A hostility over vaccines now is snowballing into a life and death issue.

