Britain is beginning to count perhaps the most damaging cost of Brexit that is surfacing now past the hype and hoorah over ‘getting Brexit done’.

Amsterdam has now emerged as Europe’s largest share trading market, ahead of London which is losing business in this market directly as a result of Brexit. The Financial Times reports that share trading volumes on three exchanges in Amsterdam shot up fourfold to average 11 billion dollars a day in January. The trading in London last month dropped to 10.4 billion dollars. London was by far the lead market in this business earlier.

The US-based Intercontinental Exchange that trades about a billion dollars a day in carbon emissions is also moving out of London to Amsterdam. And it hasn’t been six weeks yet since Brexit came into effect.

The market in Amsterdam is rising also in swaps and sovereign debt markets. A new European derivatives trading business is being set up in the next few months. Amsterdam is not the only European city to gain. Financial trading has arisen in Paris and Dublin—again to the loss of business out of London.

Brexit brought a ban on EU institutions trading in London because Brussels has not recognised UK exchanges and trading venues on a par with EU institutions. Crucially the Brexit deal did not cover many services, perinuclearly financial services.

Talks on Services

Difficult talks are underway now to search agreement on the real Brexit deal that matters to Britain. Negotiations on an agreement on financial services are due to conclude only next month. Prospects of an agreement that Britain would like appear to recede by the day.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Wednesday that demands being made by the EU are proving unacceptable. "I'm afraid a world in which the EU dictates and determines which rules and standards we have in the UK isn't going to work," he said in a speech to financial professionals.

"Is the EU going to cut the UK off from itself? There are signs of an intention to do so at the moment but I think that would be a mistake," Bailey said. Britain, he said, will not accept being “dictated” to.

An agreement on services is vital to Britain of money matters—and nothing matters more. Eighty percent of the UK economy is in services. These include the retail sector, the financial sector, the public sector, business administration, leisure and cultural activities. Trading rules over these need to be negotiated with the EU now after the December trade deal failed to find common ground on them.

The Brexit agreement crucially deprived British services of the equivalence they enjoyed to services from other EU countries before Brexit. In a triumphant speech delivered on the day of securing a Brexit trade deal with the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered the example of pig farming to illustrate sovereignty. Britain might “do something on how you rear pigs that would incur extra costs for our pig farmers, and that they might come in from elsewhere from the EU that was at risk of, we might have undercut it, we might under those circumstances consider imposing tariffs.”

That Britain may do, but in economic terms, independence over pig farming is piggy bank stuff. In 2019, Britain notched up a surplus of 83 billion pounds in services against a deficit of 34 billion pounds in goods in trade with the EU. Services count for 42 percent of exports to the EU.

Singapore-on-Thames

The fundamental EU concern is to get agreement on a level playing field so that Britain cannot, on the one hand, enjoy advantages of accessing EU markets in services as it did before Brexit, while also using Brexit to offer tax incentives and low regulation to attract money to the disadvantage of EU. To turn Britain, that is, into a ‘Singapore-on-Thames’ demanded by Brexit champions to earn advantage from new-found freedom.

‘Singapore-on-Thames’ is a somewhat colourful expression for proposals to turn Britain into a low tax and less regulated economy than at present—in plain language, perhaps as colourful but more familiar—a tax haven. For that Singapore is both a model and a metaphor. Singapore offers tax breaks, low corporate and personal tax, and practically no capital gains tax.

Bringing that sort of the thing to the banks of the Thames—and to the banks along the Thames—could potentially invite multi-billions of new investment money into Britain from around the world and from EU institutions—or so the champions of this idea believe. But others are sounding caution about any ambition to turn Britain into another St Kitts, or Panama, or Antigua—or Singapore. Because this inevitably would place Britain into immediate conflict with the EU, that has made a level playing field the basis of its divorce pact with Britain.

Bailey said Wednesday that Britain has no plans to go in that direction. "Let me be clear, none of this means that the UK should or will create a low-regulation, high-risk, anything-goes financial centre and system," he said. The EU wants that commitment written into an agreement. Bailey says the UK is not prepared to be a “rule-taker”.