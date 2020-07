LONDON: Steel has hit hard times, and Tata Steel is looking at some innovative solutions in Britain. Among the newest is a plan to build steel kits that can be assembled into quick school buildings. And no, all buildings won’t have to look the same. The model is something like a Legoland for real.

Tata Steel is building its plan over a government proposal to modernise school buildings under a billion-pound scheme. The school project is expected to see costs cut by a third, buildings come up in half the usual time, and with a 50 percent carbon reduction. It has helped to remind the government that this model can be used also to set up hospitals very quickly. A building that has come up can itself be “repurposed and recycled.” Tata Steel is discovering the good sense of doing business holding hands with the government.

A report suggests Tata is going further in offering to sell a part of its operations at Port Talbot in Wales to the UK government. This should surprise no one. The steel business is looking for a bailout in these COVID-hit times, in Europe more than elsewhere. The UK government is in a bailing out mood, all the way from individuals to restaurants and big industry. Sky News has suggested that Tata has offered the UK government a 50 percent stake for 1.15. billion dollars. There are no indications yet whether the UK government will take a stake.

Tata bought the Port Talbot plant from Corus Steel in 2007. It has since seen more downs than ups. In 2016 it announced it’s pulling out of its UK operations, but that plan was put on hold. Now it’s looking for a half sale with the government as a buyer under exceptional but obvious circumstances. The decline of steel is all around us; fewer cars are selling, fewer planes flying, new construction is slowing down—steel is at the heart of all these. This would be a part rescue, not an outright sale. That the jobs of 4,000 employees is at stake must be strong persuasion for the British government.

In widely agreed silence, no one is asking where the government in the UK will find the money for all it has pledged, with more to come. Government borrowing for this year due to COVID is expected to be above 300 billion pounds (Rs 30 lakh crore, a lot of money in any currency). A billion or so to save a steel plant, or to build schools looks like a small change in that gigantic package. Not many are asking how the government can borrow to pay for all of the spendings through the crisis—its total debt is now close to 2,000 billion pounds.

Any UK government stake in Tata Steel could cut risks and losses for Tata, which is clearly not enthusiastic over its steel business in Europe. This business particularly takes orders with delivery well down the line, and a drying up of orders now could bite harder months down the line. The UK government has been keen on its ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme due next month where the government will pay for anyone up to ten pounds each for eating out at select restaurants. Prospects of ‘Build Little Buy Less’ make steel less mouth-watering. On the balance sheets, contracts for Legoland schools will help but are unlikely to save.

Brexit raises word production

It’s become increasingly more difficult over the years to suppress a yawn every time another meeting is announced to promote Indo-British trade and ties. With all the usual accompaniments on ease of language, similar institutions, vibrant democracies and, most dubiously, “shared history”. These speeches are underlined by the usual statistics of UK investment in India. The speeches like not to say that relatively little of that is recent, and is confined to just a few big companies. We’ve seen little by way of a wide plunge of new UK investment in India. The newer story is the Indian investment in the UK.

The platforms for repeating these lines are multifold. All sorts of groups set up seminars, visits, meetings (currently online) to reveal repeatedly that huge potential waits to be tapped round the corner to finally realise the great Indian-UK potential. Brexit has accelerated the production of words.

To that end, we’ve had another ‘Jetco’ meeting led by Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. At the meeting, it was agreed to step up trade towards signing a free trade agreement. A British fertiliser was discussed, and the British spoke of selling more apples and pears to India with less tariffs to spoil the taste of this business. To that extent, something substantial to bite into. Substantial in kind, not in scale.

Trade between the two countries rose more last year than it has for some time before, and that can be only a good thing. But if it’s those meetings that delivered the rise, they could have done so earlier through their long history by now. Meanwhile trade with many countries other than the UK has been rising a great deal faster, with fewer meetings and less fuss.

—London Eye is a weekly column by CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri, which gives a peek at business-as-unusual from London and around.