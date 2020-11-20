Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
London Eye: Tata slipping away, Mahindra biking in

Updated : November 20, 2020 04:06 PM IST

Tata’s loss-making operations at Port Talbot in south Wales in Britain, and at the Ijmuiden plant in The Netherlands have been under a single European umbrella.
Anand Mahindra is moving fast to set up new opportunities in Britain through the production of electric motorcycles through the revived BSA company.
