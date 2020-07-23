  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Auto

VIEW: JLR negotiates a bumpy road in China

Updated : July 23, 2020 05:52 PM IST

Given the Indian ban on Tik Tok and other Chinese owned apps and the British ban on Huawei, an Indian-owned British company could be seen as a prime political target for any politically-led Chinese move.
Last year descendants of the old Nizam of Hyderabad together with the Indian government won a case for the return of 35 million pounds lying in a UK bank account.
VIEW: JLR negotiates a bumpy road in China

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan says he has not tested negative for COVID-19; Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask in Jharkhand, says report

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan says he has not tested negative for COVID-19; Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask in Jharkhand, says report

Power demand to decline 8% in FY21, discoms' revenue to fall 13.1%, says report

Power demand to decline 8% in FY21, discoms' revenue to fall 13.1%, says report

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement