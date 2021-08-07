London Eye: Now seeing amber

A timely shifting of India off the UK’s travel list comes as a huge relief to travellers, students particularly. But some hoteliers in Britain are estimating a collective loss of close to a thousand crore of rupees as a result – that is the extent to which just Indian students were due to support the UK’s hotel industry over the next few weeks.

Travel restrictions through a prolonged lockdown have inevitably hit the hotels business. But for many their lifeline has been the red-listing of several countries, including India. A red-listing means compulsory quarantining in a government-designated hotel for ten days at a fixed cost of 1,750 pounds.

“We were expecting a full house for students from India,” said a hotelier who managed to get his 60-room hotel near Hounslow close to Heathrow on to the government list. “This decision on India has upset our plans,” said the hotelier who asked not to be named.

The government has given in to hotels’ demands by raising the cost of quarantine from 1,750 pounds to 2,285 pounds per person for ten days of quarantine. The price has been raised “to better reflect the costs involved,” the government said in a statement. This will compensate the hotels to an extent for relatively fewer stays as a result of recent changes.

The hotels were losing out on double-jabbed visitors from the US and the EU now being allowed in without hotel quarantine. The de-listing of India has now added to what hoteliers are seeing as an added loss.

Discriminatory

The red-listing of India was widely being seen as discriminatory. Hotel quarantine was lifted earlier for US and EU travellers, even though the US has been seeing far more cases of Covid than India.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla took up the case for de-listing India strongly through the course of a visit to the UK last week. The de-listing was clearly a primary reason for the visit planned at the last minute.

Shringla had taken up the case particularly of Indian students. Each was being asked to cough up an extra two lakh rupees for hotel quarantine costs, to add to their already considerable expense of travelling to the UK, and living expenses, besides the tuition fees.

A record number of Indian students will be headed to the UK at the start of the academic year next month. Upwards of 50,000 Indian students will travel to the UK over the next few weeks as classes move back from online courses to the physical classroom. A compulsory quarantine fee paid to hotels by all these students was due to adding up to a fat fee they were eying eagerly.

India is among four countries to have been taken off the red list, along with the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar. Among these, it is the UAE and India that send substantial numbers of travellers to the UK.

Amber

But the good news for Indian travellers is still not absolute. India has been moved to the amber, not the green list. That means that travellers from India will still have to quarantine – but not within a government hotel.

As of Monday, Indian citizens will be required to quarantine at home or in a campus room or at a given address. Authorities call regularly to check that the traveller stays at the given address. A Covid test is required on day 2 and day eight of the quarantine, besides a negative test before departure.

British citizens and Indian nationals in Britain were never required to undergo hotel quarantine. Indian citizens were not allowed in, with the exception of students, at a cost. The way is clear now for all to travel to the UK without a government-designated hotel in the way.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the latest changes that include India are based on the latest data and expert public health advice.” But questions are being raised, as they were before, why Pakistan and Bangladesh are being treated differently.

Pakistan is currently reporting less than 5,000 cases a day, Bangladesh about 13,000, with the figure from India about 45,000 – a huge drop after a deadly second peak, but still well above both Pakistan and Bangladesh, both still on the red list. Earlier in April, they had been red-listed two weeks before India even though the number of reported cases in those two countries was far less than in India.