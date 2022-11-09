London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

By Sanjay Suri

So now that the Indian government has finally won its case against Nirav Modi after his appeal was dismissed on Wednesday, India is waiting to see what becomes of his asylum application.

The Indian government is staring into that extraordinary difference between winning an extradition case in Britain, and winning an extradition. This time it is over Nirav Modi, as it came earlier over Vijay Mallya. And may well do over Sanjay Bhandari.

There is still room for optimism here. The dismissal of Nirav Modi’s appeal in the extradition case, and the reasoned grounds for this set out in the judgment could potentially inform arguments in his asylum application should those hearings still continue. The asylum process is shrouded in secrecy all the way from the application to the Home Office through to the two-stage appeals process in court that can follow, and that Nirav Modi certainly would follow.

Suicidal

The judgment delivered Wednesday by Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay was emphatic in its dismissal of Nirav Modi’s appeal. That appeal was made on the sole grounds of poor mental health and his claimed suicidal tendencies. In allowing the appeal on this one ground the High Court had accepted all other findings of the case earlier by the magistrate who had ordered Nirav Modi’s extradition on February 25 last year.

The magistrate’s court had ruled and the High Court confirmed that there is a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Nirav Modi, and that he would get fair trial in India.

In their ruling on Wednesday on the sole ground of mental health, Justices Jay and Stuart-Smith ruled that “we are far from satisfied that Mr Modi’s mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him.”

Describing his declared mental condition, the judges ruled that “we accept that Mr Modi’s condition has been and is a fluctuating condition which has generally been characterised as moderate, though there have been times when it has deteriorated temporarily so as to be properly characterised as severe and other times when there have been features indicative of a characterisation as mild.”

The judges ruled that any risk of suicide cannot be considered in a vacuum given the added Indian government assurances through the course of the appeal hearing. The judges said they accept the Indian government’s assurance that there would be “suitable medical provision and an appropriate plan in place for the management and medical care of Mr Modi.”

The judges spelt out four grounds for their refusal to accept a suicide risk as a reason to block extradition: “Mr Modi neither is nor is very likely to be at the most severe end of the scale of depressive illness. Second, he has so far displayed no features of psychotic illness. Third, although he has exhibited persistent suicidal ideation, he has neither attempted suicide or deliberate self-harm nor disclosed plans to do so, except in the most vague and general way. Fourth, the steps taken to render Barrack 12 safe and to ensure that there is effectively constant monitoring operate to reduce both the risk of attempted suicide and the prospect of suicide being committed.”

The Indian government’s assurances, the judges noted, are “in a number of respects more comprehensive” than the medical regime currently in place for Nirav Modi at the Wandsworth prison in London where he has been detained since March 20, 2019. A number of bail applications have been turned down on the grounds that no serious risk of suicide was seen.

Intended Legal Flaw

But all of the Indian government’s efforts, particularly the painstaking investigation by both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI would amount to nothing if after all this, Nirav Modi’s extradition is blocked because he has been granted political asylum. This second track waits invitingly for any fugitive to thwart the extradition law. And to the extent that the second track is also legal and runs parallel to, and often contrary to the extradition track points to a fundamental flaw in the famed British legal system.

But that could well be an intended flaw. Britain lives on foreign money, and this is by way of official admission from former Governor of the Bank of England Mike Carney, or the “kindness of strangers”, as he put it. Having a billionaire come to Britain and then have him forced back under intense media glare could be a serious disincentive to other billionaires coming into Britain and bringing in some of their billion with them.

As it stands, anyone investing — and investing, not even spending — as little relatively as ten million pounds can just walk in and get citizenship. Anyone investing a couple of million may have to wait three years and a bit. But the message is clear, that Britain’s doors are open to anyone bringing wealth in. No legal bar stands in the way of such money being routed through some Swiss bank or some offshore account. Few questions are ever asked about the source of such money being brought in.

And to keep these people in Britain and their money with them, extradition laws have been toughened to the extent that it can take millions of pounds, and years to overcome all the obstacles that would need to be cleared for an extradition to take place. And after all that has been done, successfully, there sits the pathway of filing an asylum application and just staying on.

The usual argument of British officials is that they are bound by the ruling of the courts. But it is the government that has created these laws. One way or another, or one way and another, these have been written to protect fugitives, rather than governments who want them back.

