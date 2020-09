The British pub-going public—and that is a lot of Britain—is under instruction now to down its beers an hour faster than usual from Thursday in a national attempt to beat COVID-19. This is official. Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Parliament twice in two days and addressed the nation directly this week to make this momentous announcement. He underlined the gravity of the declaration with detail. It’s not time for last orders to be placed when the clock strikes ten, it’s time to close. Pubs closed earlier at 11 pm.

This is the government’s response to a COVID-19 picture that grows more perilous by the day. It came a day after Britain’s two leading government scientists addressed the nation directly on television on Monday to sound the gravity of the advancing COVID-19 threat. The chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance told the nation that the country is fast slipping into the wrong direction and that a critical point had been reached to reverse it. Or else? Britain could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October, and 200 deaths a day in November.

They based that scenario on quite simple sums. The cases in Britain are currently doubling every week. The scientists multiply the weekly change by two to count what the coming weeks could bring. They did say that outcome was a projection, not a prediction. It could be halted or at least slowed if the government and the people did something to stop it coming to pass.

A day after the dire warning, the Prime Minister addressed Parliament and then the nation directly to announce steps to halt the advance of the virus. The principal announcement was that pubs and restaurants would now close an hour ahead of usual.

This is unlikely to go down as Britain’s finest hour.

The pub-going public has been pointing out something the government failed to consider: that they will simply go to the pub a little earlier, and down their quotas faster. The hour less might even lead to a rush to get the desired level of intake in time; the government cannot mandate anyone to drink a pint less. Who’s to say such likely crowding would do more to kill COVID than an evening spaced out over an hour longer. Or that it might make any difference either way.

Sprits and Spiritual

Presumably, the PM did not have the consumption of spirits at the pub in mind when he spoke of “the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through.” If togetherness, that is, was cut short by an hour. Nor is he likely to have been punning when he declared he has a “spiritual” opposition to restrictions that he is now ordering in the public interest.

By way of added measures, pub and restaurant staff are being asked to wear masks. Also, diners, with the rather needlessly spelt out exception when they sit down to eat. Insistence on table service only is no doubt sensible, but this sort of thing is all by way of a government response to reverse those doubling scenarios so direly described.

John Edmunds, a scientist who also advises the government told the BBC that the new measures don’t go "anywhere near far enough". The government will have to do more, he said. Boris Johnson has warned it may have to. But when? "To slow the epidemic down will mean putting the brakes on very hard,” said Edmunds. “I suspect we will see very stringent measures coming in through the UK but it will be too late."

What the government is doing stands out sharply against what it is not. The number of guests at wedding parties has been cut to 15 from 30, though 30 will still be allowed at funerals. But the government in England has not touched its rules permitting people from different households to meet. Prof. Peter Openshaw, another scientist advising the government told BBC Radio that a ban on households mixing in England "ought to be instituted sooner rather than later."

Scotland has banned the mixing of households. The four nations within the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland—take their own decisions on battling the virus. In England, the government has not done what it most needed to—on scientific evidence. Government policy in England is now officially pub-centric.

Either the government scientists were wrong—and the rise in cases by a quarter overnight from less than 5,000 on Tuesday to more than 6,000 on Wednesday suggests they are not—or the government response is comically, or tragically, inadequate depending on the eventual outcome. In autumn as in spring, the British government may only act when it’s too late.

—London Eye is a weekly column by CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri, which gives a peek at business-as-unusual from London and around.