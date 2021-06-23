London Eye: Nirav Modi loses, on this track

(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi hasn’t lost all the way through the appeal process yet, and if he does, he still has the asylum track left to switch to.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|-3.26
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|-2.95
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|-1.50
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|-1.44
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|-1.32
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|-1.29
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|-1.23
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|-1.17
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|-0.1910
|-0.22
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5120
|-0.1560
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6701
|-0.0019
|-0.28