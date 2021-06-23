Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • views>
    • London Eye: Nirav Modi loses, on this track

    London Eye: Nirav Modi loses, on this track

    Profile image
    By Sanjay Suri | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi hasn’t lost all the way through the appeal process yet, and if he does, he still has the asylum track left to switch to.

    London Eye: Nirav Modi loses, on this track
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Why isn't the IBC process giving mega bucks to banks? Experts discuss

    Next Article

    Reliance AGM: From 5G smartphone to JioMart expansion, here are key expectations

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20
    Wipro540.15 -16.40
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,736.80 -23.20
    Larsen1,479.80 -19.35
    Tata Steel1,099.80 -13.75
    TCS3,262.10 -38.55
    Axis Bank732.40 -7.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20 -3.26
    Wipro540.15 -16.40 -2.95
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15 -1.50
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75 -1.44
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95 -1.33
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,736.80 -23.20 -1.32
    Larsen1,479.80 -19.35 -1.29
    Tata Steel1,099.80 -13.75 -1.23
    TCS3,262.10 -38.55 -1.17
    Axis Bank732.40 -7.20 -0.97

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.5440-0.1910-0.22
    Pound-Rupee103.5120-0.1560-0.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6701-0.0019-0.28
    View More