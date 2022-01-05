London Eye: India takes an odd line in UK trade talks

Trade talks between India and the UK are due later this month with the aim of securing a limited agreement for now, with India taking a stand that many are finding odd to say the least -- India is offering to open up to more and cheaper Scotch whisky from Britain if in return Britain can take more of its brightest and best professionals.

That of course is not the precise language in which India states its demand. India is asking for greater “movement of people” as a prime takeaway from any agreement. This movement of people being sought is clearly from India to Britain, India could hardly demand the reverse, which in any case is not an issue.

Britain has set very firm standards for who it will take -- only the best qualified professionals who can boost Britain’s production and give it a competitive edge. That demand clearly makes more sense for Britain than it does for India. And yet, this is India’s demand.

Indian officials have dismissed any perceived oddity here with broad assertions suggesting that ‘brain drain’ is an outdated concept. But the assertions still don’t conceal the fact that the Indian government is demanding that its proven best be exported to sharpen the competitive edge of Britain, not that of India.

This government position, whatever its merit, goes against the thrust of slogans of the BJP kind. It turns ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make in Britain’ -- with some of the best from India. The party slogans have focused on strengthening the indigenous, not surrendering it.

Resistance

Within Britain, prospects of any form of increased migration have inevitably sent hackles rising. The Daily Mail reports that British ministers have been “plotting” to ease immigration restrictions that could bring thousands of Indians to work in Britain this year. The newspaper carried an accompanying picture of an Indian crowd in Katra town.

The Mail reports that Indian citizens may be offered rights similar to Australians, under which young Australians can live and work in Britain for up to three years at a stretch. That would of course depend on job offers, and they would have to be high-paying for permission to live and work in Britain.

The proposal is controversial within the UK. The Times reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel does not support the move to open Britain’s doors to more Indian professionals. Priti Patel did however indicate earlier that changes to visa rules mean already that more Indian professionals such as nurses could move to Britain. There are some divisions clearly within the UK government on how far such offers should be widened.

That British offer on nurses does again raise a question over the Indian government position here. At a time when nursing care within India has been falling far short of demand, the Indian government is negotiating a deal that would mean that a very substantial number of nurses leave India to work in Britain.

Scotch

In ‘return’ for that, Britain wants first for India to open up to more Scotch whisky. India has pledged to do that already. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has already made a commitment on raising quotas and cutting tariffs on import of Scotch from the UK . That commitment was made to Liz Truss, former Trade Secretary, and now Foreign Secretary. That will be taken forward now by new Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Britain currently exports about 50 million bottles of Scotch whisky to India every year. That makes up 2 percent of India’s whisky consumption. Officials have indicated that a new deal would raise the share of Scotch to about 6 percent. This would represent a huge jump in sales for Scotch whisky manufacturers.

The Scotch Whisky Association has been seeking such an opening for long. On the Indian side, the BJP government is clearly not boasting of offering Indians more Scotch. Little has been heard at BJP rallies either about any great new promise to make more and cheaper Scotch whisky available in India.

Through the talks this would be the great concession, a concession the British have been seeking more than any other. These are now turning out to be negotiations where India’s prime quid pro quo also works to the advantage of Britain, and quite specifically to India’s disadvantage.