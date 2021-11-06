London eye: Hot air descends on Glasgow

Amidst the vast population of predictions emanating from the climate change conference in Glasgow, here’d another. A conversation in 2070 that goes something like this: Developed World: What happened to the zero emissions target? India: What happened to those trillion dollars a year?

There the conversation would of course not stop. Beneath those big numbers getting plucked out of the air lie countless more that are being negotiated and disputed, and will undoubtedly continue to be. But the introductory remarks of that projected 2070 conversation are with us already. India’s commitment is conditional to developed nations providing a trillion dollars a year for developed countries to begin to take the steps they need to.

Some of us are beginning to choke a little on all the numbers being coughed up into the atmosphere in Glasgow . But a ground look at those numbers is sobering. Developed nations had between them pledged themselves to 100 billion dollars as aid to the developing world back at the Paris summit in 2015 to start taking steps to contain emissions. The target date was 2020. The new target date is 2023.

Amidst the righteous impatience that more than a hundred world leaders queued up to express at the opening ceremony of COP26, few spoke of this delay that will approach a decade – if it is implemented by 2023 at all. Amidst all the acronyms in the air, it may help to add that COP26 is the 26th meeting of the United Nations conference of the Parties, the parties being the countries that signed up to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1994. Twenty-seven years gone since then already and still short of the minimum agreed more than 20 years after that date.

But no matter. Increasing concern is now provoking pressure for accelerated action through the Glasgow summit. But if 100 billion dollars has been a delay-inducing struggle, who will find now ten times that much – a trillion is after all a million million. The countries being asked to pay that much more that are creaking under debts that have multiplied to pay for the cost of the COVID crisis.

If the US and Western Europe were to begin to pledge or support a trillion dollars a year through some mode of financing, they would need to produce a string of denials to their own citizens. They would have to tell their citizens that they must live with deprivations because they are paying instead for putting up magic umbrellas over coal plants in India that would trap carbon and let only clean air through for all to breathe healthily.

It’s not certain that such technology exists to the expected efficiency, which could then be scaled up to an extent where fossil fuels produce energy without touching the environment. When it does come, companies will of course book patents and demand profits. The taxpayers in those countries are again unlikely to chip in to put up these umbrellas around India and other countries, a number of developed countries among them.

Gridlock

One solution that has appeared in Glasgow conversations in a delightful shade of green is a transnational green grid. The sun has a way of shining more on the lesser developed countries. So they trap that energy for themselves, sell it to the colder but richer north, and everyone’s happy. The world needs to find much faith in scientists to make such a scenario come true. But in the meanwhile there are difficulties.

Given the nature of solar energy, production at any time is less than a quarter of installed capacity. Which means setting up four times as much or more of solar, or even wind capacity in relation to a thermal plant. Energy from water too is about a third of installed capacity. India is not really looking at increasing capacity here, everyone saw what happened to the Sardar Sarovar dam project. The only happy outcome to that its failure has saved a couple of submerging activists.

That leaves nuclear by way of non-fossil. The costs of that, the time period for installation and the reluctance of people in a crowded country to have a nuclear plant for a neighbour have been self-evident. In any case green energy cannot in the foreseeable future substitute the baseload from thermal plants. India’s fossil emissions are projected to peak in the 2040s and only then begin to come down.

Many of us will not be around to join or witness that projected conversation in 2070. But that conversation will come for others in 2060, or 2050, and still earlier, even for India which has set interim targets as near as 2030. For the cynics, that ‘I told you so’ moment is near enough. The rest don’t have much time left to prevent that conversation, and as they like to believe, to save the world.